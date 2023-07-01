For more information and to view a complete list of winners and categories, visit houstonsafetyawards.com.
36th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards
Brock Services was awarded Best in Class in the Soft Crafts Large category.
International Cooling Tower was awarded Best in Class in the Hard Crafts Medium category.
Marquis was awarded Best in Class in the Soft Crafts Small category.
Ohmstede Industrial Services was awarded Best in Class in the Hard Crafts Large category.
Performance Contractors was awarded Best in Class in the General Contractor Large category.
Turner Industries Crane & Rigging was awarded Best in Class in the Crane & Rigging Support category.
Other BIC Alliance Member level and category winners include Shelton Services, TNT, BrandSafway, C2C Technical Services, STARCON, Turner Industries Group, Cajun Industries, REPCON, Apache and KAP.