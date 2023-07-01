For more information and to view a complete list of winners and categories, visit houstonsafetyawards.com.

36th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards Brock Services was awarded Best in Class in the Soft Crafts Large category. 36th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards International Cooling Tower was awarded Best in Class in the Hard Crafts Medium category. 36th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards Marquis was awarded Best in Class in the Soft Crafts Small category. 36th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards Ohmstede Industrial Services was awarded Best in Class in the Hard Crafts Large category. 36th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards Performance Contractors was awarded Best in Class in the General Contractor Large category. 36th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards Turner Industries Crane & Rigging was awarded Best in Class in the Crane & Rigging Support category.

Other BIC Alliance Member level and category winners include Shelton Services, TNT, BrandSafway, C2C Technical Services, STARCON, Turner Industries Group, Cajun Industries, REPCON, Apache and KAP.