Workforce readiness is a strategic advantage

Workforce readiness has become a competitive advantage, directly affecting schedules, costs and safety performance.

Owners and contractors face tighter project timelines, persistent labor shortages and evolving regulatory expectations. Success increasingly depends on how quickly and consistently a workforce can be qualified, cleared and deployed without sacrificing safety, integrity or compliance. What has become clear across the Gulf Coast and beyond is that fragmented systems and inconsistent requirements create unnecessary risk and cost. The organizations performing best are those investing in standardized, scalable approaches to workforce readiness that reduce friction while improving execution in the field.

Purposeful growth to meet industry demand

For more than three decades, the Health and Safety Council (HASC™) has partnered with industry to raise the standard of workforce performance. As a 501(c)(3) trade association built for industry, by industry, its role has always been to respond to operational realities through close collaboration with owners and contractors. In 2025, that mission translated into purposeful growth focused on access, consistency and reliability. Millions of dollars were reinvested into infrastructure, technology and long-term capability. Four new branches were opened, and more than 100 new team members were added to support growing operational demand. These investments were not about scale alone. They were designed to remove barriers that slow projects down and to bring essential services closer to where the work happens.

Regional access that reduces delays

Travel time, duplicate requirements and limited local availability remain major pain points for contractors. Expanding regional access directly addresses those challenges. New training and health testing locations in Brusly, Gonzales, LaPlace and an occupational health center in the Golden Triangle strengthened coverage across key industrial corridors in Texas and Louisiana. For contractors, this means less time off-site and faster readiness. For owners, it provides confidence that workers arrive qualified, compliant and prepared to perform. Regional access also supports continuity. Crews can move between sites without repeating the same requirements, and projects benefit from predictable execution rather than administrative delays.

An integrated approach to workforce readiness

Workforce readiness does not begin and end with training. It spans onboarding, qualification, medical clearance and ongoing compliance. Addressing each of these elements in isolation creates inefficiency and risk. HASC delivers integrated workforce solutions across three essential service lines: training, occupational health and screening. By coordinating these services through a single ecosystem, companies gain better visibility, reduce duplication and simplify workforce management across every phase of employment. This integrated approach on the LINK® platform allows organizations to move faster while maintaining consistent standards across sites, regions and projects.

Training built for scale and consistency

Training remains the foundation of a safe and effective workforce. In 2025, more than 337,000 individuals completed over 1.8 million courses through HASC programs delivered online, on campus and on site. Courses are developed with SMEs and direct industry input, aligned to real-world job hazards. Instructor-led and hands-on training reinforce retention through practical application, while eLearning and live online proctoring provide flexibility for large and distributed workforces. For owners managing turnarounds or contractors supporting multiple sites, scalable training models are essential. Consistency across locations improves performance and reduces the risk that comes with variable expectations.

Standardizing PSM orientation through Safety Essentials

One of the most significant developments in recent years has been the industry-wide shift toward standardized PSM contractor orientation. Safety Essentials® has emerged as a widely accepted solution, now recognized at more than 605 owner sites nationwide and by over 95% of top U.S. refineries. Delivered entirely online at a council or through live proctoring seven days a week, Safety Essentials eliminates redundant training while maintaining integrity and compliance. In 2025 alone, more than 270,000 training units were delivered, reflecting strong alignment across owners and contractors. Standardization at this level reduces cost, shortens onboarding timelines and allows contractors to mobilize more efficiently without compromising safety expectations.

Expanding access to occupational health services

Delays in medical clearance can stall projects just as quickly as training gaps. Expanding access to occupational health services has become a critical component of workforce readiness. In 2025, HASC expanded health services through new clinics, increased telemedicine capabilities and strengthened medical leadership. More than 325,000 patients were seen across all locations, with services delivered in-clinic, on-site and virtually. Fitness-for-duty evaluations, injury care and case management are now more accessible, helping companies maintain productivity while meeting regulatory and operational requirements.

Screening services that keep projects moving

Reliable screening services are essential to maintaining compliance and avoiding workforce disruptions. Through OmniScreening, HASC provided uninterrupted background checks and drug and alcohol testing even during periods of federal disruption. With the North American Substance Abuse Program and the North American Background Screening Consortium approvals, integrated digital records and average background turnaround times under 36 hours, screening services supported faster hiring decisions while maintaining regulatory confidence. For contractors operating across multiple jurisdictions, consistency and speed in screening can mean the difference between meeting a schedule and missing it.

Technology that supports execution

Behind these services is a technology framework designed to support scale. Platforms such as LINK® and GateCheck™ centralize training, health and screening records while providing site access verification. These tools reduce administrative burden, guide workers through next steps and give owners and contractors real-time visibility into workforce readiness. Technology, when aligned with operations, becomes an enabler rather than an obstacle.

Collaboration that drives continuous improvement

Staying connected to the field remains essential. Time spent at job sites, safety days and industry forums inform program development and keep solutions aligned with real operational challenges. In 2025, HASC team members attended more than 200 industry events, reinforcing relationships that drive trust, alignment and continuous improvement. Collaboration remains central to developing solutions that work in practice, not just on paper.

From growth to execution

As industry looks ahead, the focus shifts from expansion to execution. Continued enhancements to digital platforms, expanded virtual classrooms, advanced online health services and broader access points for training and screening are all aimed at one outcome: helping owners and contractors operate more safely, efficiently and reliably. Workforce readiness is not achieved through isolated efforts. It requires alignment, trust and systems built to support people at scale. Organizations that invest in standardization and collaboration today will be better positioned to meet the demands of tomorrow.

For more information, visit hasc.com.