Trac-Work’s Oubre: Employee ownership, safety culture drive success

Driving safety improvements, tackling workforce challenges and expanding the company’s footprint through strategic acquisitions along the East Coast, one office of Trac-Work has set a standard for performance and growth.

Spearheading these initiatives is Rob Oubre, senior VP, who has built his career on a simple principle: hard work and loyalty pay dividends.

What inspired you to pursue your current career path, and what advice do you have for someone aspiring to follow a similar trajectory?

I have always believed in the American Dream of working hard, starting at the bottom and working your way up. Starting at an employee-owned company where they strive to promote from within was a huge advantage from day one. I always tell the younger generation to start somewhere young, work hard every day and it will pay off later.

What are the top issues facing the company?

I think our biggest challenge right now, along with everyone else, is hiring. We are entering the tail end of the baby boomers’ retirement, which is opening many positions. We are entering a new era of technology and social media, which puts a strain on finding blue-collar workers.

What kind of safety record has the company achieved, and to what do you attribute that success? What kind of safety programs have been implemented?

With our line of work being so labor-intensive, safety was a priority for me on day one when I was put in this position. We have hired an extremely knowledgeable safety manager and promoted a 40-plus-year employee to safety administrator. We have revamped our hiring process and 90-day handson training, started our safety committee to discuss procedures and accidents, and updated many of our safety policies to meet today’s standards.

What are your goals for your position?

Trac-Work has been in business since 1968. My main goal is to make sure that every employee gets a chance to retire from here if they wish to do so. Running an Employee Stock Ownership Plan company is a lot different than a privately owned company when it comes to funding retirements.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

The past two years have pushed us more to the East Coast than we typically have gone. While I wouldn’t call it a new market, it does entice us to look at expanding in that direction.

Do you have any plans to grow or expand your business through acquisitions and mergers?

We are always open and looking at acquisition opportunities. Trac-Work has so much to offer as an employer. We have acquired smaller companies in the past, and that has worked out for us tremendously.

What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

I was offered the opportunity to open our Baton Rouge office in 2018. By the end of 2020, my office was the second-most profitable (out of 13 offices) in our company. That boosted my confidence and only pushed me to strive for better every year after that.

Do you have a favorite quote and why?

My favorite quote is attributed to the great Nelson Mandela: "I never lose. I either win or learn."

No one is perfect, and we all make mistakes. If you learn from the mistake, then it becomes a lesson instead that can be applied later in life.

What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

I have coached flag football for years. Football is my favorite sport, but working with developing the youth in our community far exceeds the love of the game.

For more information, visit trac-work.com.