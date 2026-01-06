From the cockpit of Marine Corps helicopters to leading sales at Cofimco USA, Tom Burrows has always been driven by a passion for motion, mechanics and meaningful connection.

As director of sales, he is helping steer Cofimco into an exciting new chapter, highlighted by the opening of its Houston manufacturing facility and the company’s growing presence across North America. For Burrows, success is grounded in trust, teamwork and the belief that with the right attitude, anything is possible.

What led to your position at your company?

Expand Tom Burrows leads Cofimco USA through expansion and innovation TOM BURROWS, Director of Sales, Cofimco USA

My interest in fan sales comes from the intersection of my technical background and my enjoyment of working with people. As a mechanical engineer and former Marine Corps helicopter crew chief, I’ve always been fascinated by aerodynamics, airflow and mechanical systems — how they work, how they can be optimized and how design impacts performance. It’s a role that lets me combine engineering problem-solving with human connection, which is what I find most rewarding.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

The biggest news for us is the opening of our new manufacturing facility in Houston, dedicated to serving the North American market. For nearly 20 years, we were owned by a strategic OEM, which limited our ability to participate freely in the U.S. market. With our new independent ownership and Houston-based production capabilities, we’re now fully positioned to compete and grow in the region. This marks an exciting new chapter for our company and our customers.

How do you plan to address changes in the workforce, economy, emissions, etc. in the coming year?

We are continually developing and adapting our strategies to address changes in the workforce and the economy. Change is nothing new to any industry, but in today’s world, it occurs at a much faster pace than ever before. By staying flexible, monitoring market trends and maintaining open communication across our team, we’re able to respond quickly and position ourselves for continued success despite evolving conditions.

What are your goals for your position?

My goals for this position are to continue strengthening Cofimco’s presence in the North American market by building lasting relationships with our customers and ensuring they fully understand the technical and performance advantages of our products. I want to support our team’s development by providing the tools, training and guidance they need to perform at their best, while maintaining a culture of open communication and accountability.

At the same time, I’m focused on driving strategic growth, expanding in our core industrial markets and capturing new opportunities in emerging sectors like AI data centers and power generation. Ultimately, my goal is to help position Cofimco as the industry leader in quality, reliability and customer trust across the region.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

We’re focused on both strengthening our position in existing markets and expanding into new ones that align well with our products. One particularly exciting area is AI data centers, which represent a relatively new and rapidly growing market for us. The increasing heat rejection requirements of these facilities call for much larger cooling equipment, an excellent fit for our fans. At the same time, the surge in energy demand driven by these projects is also contributing to growth in the power generation sector, creating additional opportunities for us.

Do you have a favorite quote?

One of my favorite quotes is by Henry Ford when he said, "whether you think you can, or think you can’t — you’re right."

For more information, visit cofimco.com/en.