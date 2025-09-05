With over a decade and a half of experience at Superheat, Steve McDonnell’s career has been defined by a dedication to customer-focused innovation and team development across global markets.

He joined the company in 2009 as a regional sales manager, bringing a background in maintenance, repair and operations. What drew him to Superheat then remains central to his leadership style today — the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering customized heat-treatment solutions that meet clients’ exacting needs.

Expand Team first, always: McDonnell on building success at Superheat STEVE MCDONNELL, Regional Manager – United Kingdom, Ireland and the Middle East, Superheat

McDonnell’s journey through the organization mirrors Superheat’s expansion. As the company grew its market share, so did his responsibilities. He moved into international business development, helping spearhead Superheat’s entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. That growth abroad has been fueled in large part by the company’s long-standing relationships and successful project execution in the U.S. Gulf Coast, which continues to serve as a launchpad for global expansion. With many large EPCs operating internationally, Superheat’s proven performance has naturally followed its clients to new markets around the world.

What led to your position at your company?

I wanted to join Superheat as I saw a business that had a desire to deliver service and technology that gave the clients what they wanted, rather than shoehorn a solution that didn’t quite hit the mark. I’ve grown into various aspects of the business as Superheat’s market share increased. I then took on the role of international business development manager as we moved into the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. More recently, it’s been my pleasure to lead an excellent team of hard-working professionals as regional manager for the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Middle East.

What are your goals for your position?

Give my team the freedom and mentoring to grow as people. Show them there’s no such thing as a stupid question. We win and lose as a team.

What is your best management tactic?

Utilize your company’s talent. Understand there are those who know more than you within your own organization — use them.

How do you plan to address changes in the workforce/economy/emissions/etc. in the coming year?

Superheat is constantly investing in ways that help us do more with less. We need to be brave enough to embrace the urgent need to reduce areas such as mobilizing expats or traveling workers into areas that have new raw talent that can be mentored to be future stars.

What is the most important part of your position?

It’s making sure my team keeps our promises to clients and delivers consistent, transparent heat-treatment solutions.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

Both. With traditional markets evolving, it’s important to grow at home and abroad — and to plan for sensible expansion.

What should someone know before taking this type of position?

You can’t do it on your own. Build a great team and the rest will take care of itself.

How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

Trust others and don’t micromanage them. Allow them to free up your time.

What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

I like to bring some humor into the workplace, especially if everyone at the table is too serious. I find it relaxes people, which helps them to be a bit more open with communication.

For more information, visit superheat.com.