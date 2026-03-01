With a global career in logistics and leadership, Richard Heath, president and CEO with TALKE USA, brings extensive international experience to the company’s growing U.S. operations.

Born in Coventry, England, he began his career in the import and distribution of forest products before moving into chemical and petrochemical logistics in 1990 with TALKE’s new operation in Antwerp, Belgium.

Richard Heath: Leading TALKE USA with global expertise and care Richard Heath, President & CEO, TALKE USA

After leading TALKE locations across Europe and more than 12 years overseeing operations in the Middle East and Asia from Bahrain, Heath relocated to Houston in 2017 to guide the company’s growth. Today, he focuses on expanding safe, high-quality Gulf Coast operations while fostering a teamdriven culture.

What led to your position at your company?

I have worked for the TALKE group in various locations around the world for around 35 years. I came to the U.S. when TALKE USA started operations about eight years ago. I have always enjoyed the challenge of starting operations in a new geography, and this was TALKE’s first move to the U.S.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

Growth. We have established a very stable basis with the highest levels of safety and quality, and we are now expanding those operations, with a main focus on the Gulf Coast region but also looking at opportunities in other states.

What is your best management tactic?

I am a strong believer in the strength of the team. Openness and empathy towards your team is critical, and leadership is there to support the team members and help them grow. I have never seen my work as "just a job," and I try to make sure that the team can also feel at home in the organization and embrace opportunities to develop themselves.

What inspired your career path, and what advice would you give aspiring professionals?

I actually started with an apprenticeship in logistics in Germany, which combined college with work and was a great way to find my direction at a young age. I am excited that TALKE USA is starting an apprenticeship program together with Lee College in Baytown, and I hope this will give young people the opportunity to follow this path.

What industry trend are you watching closely?

As a company with a European base, we might have a somewhat different ESG program than some of our local peers. Crafting Responsible Logistics is our program name and within this, we have many different activities, one of which is the reduction of emissions. Toward the end of the first quarter of 2026, we are expecting our first two hydrogen-driven fuel cell electric vehicles here in Texas. With these first two vehicles, we will be offering our customers the opportunity to trial heavy loads with dramatically reduced emissions, as a first step towards carbon emission targets in the coming years.

For more information, visit talkeusa.com.