Reducing contractor compliance friction through consortium best practices

Owners and contractors face the same workforce challenge from opposite sides of the gate.

Owners need workers to meet site requirements, and contractors need access to multiple sites without repeated compliance steps. A contractor consortium with the right scale, reciprocity and configurability addresses both needs by consolidating programs and reporting.

The TEAM 2026 Contractor Compliance Bottleneck Survey was conducted in March 2026:

76% said clearance-to-work has delayed a project.

39% were so frustrated by site access, they avoided going to that site again.

79% agreed if site access was easier, they’d be more likely to work there.

The takeaway is "owners must reduce administrative friction." Consortiums consolidate and simplify compliance. Without the right consortium, owners and contractors are coordinating separate providers for drug testing, backgrounds and occupational health.

A consolidated model reduces manual touches and improves compliance and consistency. Choosing a provider with expanded services like corporate testing or DOT programs and driver qualification files reduces even more administrative friction.

Modern consortium trends

Configurability for rehabilitation and return-to-duty requirements matters. In a tight labor market, owners increasingly support workers who complete return-to-duty requirements. A modern consortium should support site-specific and optional testing requirements like annual testing and wall-to-wall.

Modern consortiums support dual-methodology testing. Data from DISA’s consortium shows 102,000 recent tests in which donors provided both short- and long-term samples on the same day. From 2024 through 2025, programs that used both short- and long-term testing methods identified 214% more positive tests than short-term testing alone, e.g., urine testing. Dual-methodology testing with hair and urine expands detection windows and improves detection for safety-focused sites.

Integration with existing compliance and workforce systems is critical. Contractor compliance programs should connect with safety portals, badge systems, safety councils and, in the case of larger clients, their HR or applicant tracking systems. Without those connections, compliance teams rely on manual updates.

Consortiums must continuously evolve to meet changing state and federal laws. This has never been more prevalent and is exemplified by California’s changing requirements.

The financial impact consortium is significant

Take for example the DISA Contractor Consortium (DCC). It has operated since 1992 and includes more than 25,000 participating companies, 4 million workers and 420 owner sites. That scale matters because reciprocity doesn’t work without it. When crews complete DCC requirements, they gain access to the largest participating networks of sites across several industries.

In 2025, DISA helped contractors avoid 178,600 redundant tests and save $21.9 million in testing costs.

A simple example shows why the model matters. A 20-person crew working across four nearby owner sites with a 50% random rate would average 10 random selections per year if all four sites are in the same consortium. If the work were split across two separate programs, random selections would double to 20. If each site used a separate program, selections would quadruple to 40. Despite not strengthening compliance standards.

Picking the right consortium is critical. For contractors, the benefit is reduced burden, broader site access, and lower testing costs. For owners, it is a more configurable way to manage risk. The right consortium is configurable, reduces duplication, adapts to changing laws and gives qualified workers faster access to the largest network of sites.

For more information, visit disa.com/dcc.