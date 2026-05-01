Driven by a desire to build something meaningful, sustainable and impactful within the energy services sector, Charlie Mistich followed a career path that ultimately led to the founding of Milestone Project Services, where he now serves as president.

Early in his career, Mistich recognized clear opportunities to improve how complex projects are planned, executed and supported, especially in high-risk, high-cost environments.

Expand Mistich driving growth at Milestone Project Services Charlie Mistich, President, Milestone Project Services

What challenges have you faced as an executive in the company? What are the top issues facing the company?

One of the greatest challenges as an executive has been managing rapid growth while maintaining our core values, quality standards and culture. Accelerated expansion can strain systems, people and processes if not managed carefully. We addressed this by investing in strong leadership, implementing structured processes and empowering our teams with the tools and authority needed to succeed. Currently, the top issues facing the company include workforce availability, market volatility and adapting to evolving regulatory and client expectations. We continue to address these through diversification, innovation and disciplined planning.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

The biggest news at Milestone is our continued growth and diversification. We have successfully evolved from being solely an upstream service provider to establishing a strong presence in the midstream and downstream sectors. In addition, we have expanded our capabilities to include commissioning and decommissioning services. This strategic growth allows us to better serve our clients across the full project lifecycle while positioning the company for longterm stability and relevance in a changing energy landscape.

What are your goals for your position?

My primary goal is to continue growing the Milestone family of companies while ensuring the organization remains sustainable, resilient and well-positioned for future generations. This includes developing strong leaders, investing in innovation, maintaining financial discipline and preserving the culture that has driven our success. Long-term viability and legacy are just as important to me as short-term growth.

How do you plan to address changes in the workforce/economy/emissions/etc. in the coming year?

We continuously adapt to workforce availability and market conditions. The creation of Milestone Staffing has been a key initiative that allows us to respond more effectively to labor demands while maintaining quality and safety standards. From an economic standpoint, diversification across multiple energy sectors helps mitigate risk. Regarding emissions and environmental considerations, we remain committed to supporting clients with compliant, efficient and forward-thinking solutions as regulations and expectations evolve.

What do you see as the future of your industry?

The future of our industry will be defined by diversification, technological advancement and increased emphasis on sustainability and efficiency. Companies that can adapt to new energy sources, integrate digital tools and deliver value across the full project lifecycle will be the ones that succeed. Collaboration, innovation and workforce development will play critical roles moving forward.

Do you have a favorite quote?

One of my favorite quotes comes from NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders: "We going to be alright baby … we gonna be alright." During the uncertainty of COVID, I taped this quote next to my computer as a daily reminder to stay focused and optimistic. It helped me maintain perspective and confidence during one of the most challenging periods in our industry.

For more information, visit milestone-ps.com.