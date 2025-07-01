Malinski driving strategic growth in a shifting market

After a strong start to the year, one industry leader is building on its momentum and eyeing major project wins that could shape its trajectory through 2025.

At AMECO, VP of North America Commercial Strategy Doug Malinski is leading efforts to grow a high-performing team of account managers and drive long-term success. He’s focused on deepening client relationships, expanding into new markets and navigating an evolving economic and regulatory environment. Through these strategies, Malinski is helping steer AMECO’s commercial direction toward sustainable growth and strong performance.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

AMECO had a strong first quarter, and we are looking to draw on that momentum going into the second quarter. We have a number of large projects in our pipeline that we believe are well positioned to be awarded. We are confident that those projects will contribute to us hitting or exceeding our targets for 2025.

What are your goals for your position?

My goal is to develop a team of strong account managers. As this team gels with our commercial strategy, we will be able to meet or exceed sales revenue and EBIT goals.

What is your best management tactic?

Promote team concepts, communication and collaboration within your teams. Maintain a "when one wins, we all win" attitude. Make everyone on your team accountable, and the team will work together.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

Our growth strategy involves both tactics. We are looking to expand our current client base into new market sectors while maintaining and growing our relationships with existing clients.

Do you have any plans to grow/expand your business through acquisitions and mergers?

As a private equity-owned business, we are always looking at potential strategic acquisitions that could expand our business into different market sectors or regions.

What should someone know before taking this type of position?

Commercial leadership is rewarding when you make your sales revenue goals, but it can be incredibly stressful when you are lagging behind on those goals.

How do you plan to address changes in the workforce/economy/emissions/etc. in the coming year?

As a service provider, we are constantly monitoring the current landscape, and we need to be flexible to adjust our business plan accordingly. An example of this is the potential for tariffs to affect the industry. We’re analyzing how tariffs or any other changes affect our clients’ and suppliers’ businesses and how those effects may affect AMECO.

How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

This has been very tricky over my career. I am old school, and I would rather meet with clients face to face versus Microsoft Teams, texting or phone calls. This meant I needed to travel a lot. The key is to have a strong family support network back home, which I had with both my wife and my extended family. Especially when my kids were young, I made the decision to spend my days at home with my family, which meant I needed to make sacrifices in my professional life. I am happy to say I have been married for over 35 years, and my kids have grown up to be professionals and strong contributors to society.

What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

I like to bring some humor into the workplace, especially if everyone at the table is too serious. I find it relaxes people, which helps them to be a bit more open with communication.

