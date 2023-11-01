Kyle DeArmon may be new to the fabrication business, but in less than two years he has helped maintain the image of design and fabrication leader, Ward Vessel and Exchanger, through sales management, client prospects and strategic planning.

Q: What led to your position at Ward?

A: Before January 2022, I coached football at Liberty University — a role I had embraced and loved since 2012. However, my wife and I felt the Lord leading us to transition from coaching into a fresh opportunity. The legacy of Ward Vessel and Exchanger traces back to my grandfather and his brother establishing the company in 1982; the idea of being a part of it seemed like a dream, especially since it wasn’t aligned with the career path I had initially chosen after college. However, when Jon presented me with the opportunity to join, it felt like the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: A key aspect of my role is to nurture and expand our connections with existing clients while also attracting new ones. Ward’s objective is to not only deliver quality fabrication but also ensure outstanding communication for our customers. We deeply value our partnerships with vendors and clients, recognizing that these collaborations are the cornerstone of our success.

Kyle DeArmon maintains the family legacy at Ward Vessel Kyle DeArmon, Business Development Manager, Ward Vessel and Exchanger

Q: What are your goals for the position you hold?

A: My main goal is to continue boosting the Ward brand. Our motto, "It’s not what we do, but how we do it," really captures what makes us special. I want our customers to truly understand that distinction. My aim is to carry on Ward’s tradition as a company known for its quality, reliability and integrity. I’m dedicated to keeping alive the values that have shaped us so that our company stays linked with ethical practices and consists of a team of individuals who always do the right thing.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: Encouraging others to embrace their authenticity. While it’s valuable to draw from the skills acquired from previous managers, the essence of effective leadership lies in staying true to oneself. You don’t need to carry the burden of having all the answers or being the most knowledgeable person in the room. Instead, focus on being genuinely you — listen actively, extend empathy to your team members and foster open communication.

Being yourself means being comfortable with your strengths and weaknesses, and this vulnerability can be a strength in itself. It encourages open and honest communication and allows you to be viewed as a relatable and approachable leader. You create an atmosphere where collaboration thrives, innovative solutions emerge and everyone feels valued.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I achieve a healthy balance by prioritizing presence in both realms. While my role often involves ongoing work, my wife and I recognize the importance of setting boundaries. When at home, I believe in being fully engaged rather than just physically present. This approach ensures both meaningful connections and quality time.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people may not know?

A: My tenure in this industry is relatively brief. During my time at Liberty University, I coached the wide receivers and later had the opportunity to coach the quarterbacks. Throughout my coaching journey, I was fortunate to work with a few athletes who are now thriving in the NFL. Witnessing their success has been rewarding.

