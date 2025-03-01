Chad Beckemeyer’s early in-the-field experience as a craftsman played a crucial role in shaping his career path and informing decision-making in today’s business environment.

This hands-on experience gradually enhanced his understanding of the industry’s challenges and opportunities, eventually leading him to his current role.

What led to your position at TF Companies?

Expand From hands-on craftsmanship to turnaround leadership CHAD BECKEMEYER, President, Turnarounds, TF Companies

I have been in the turnaround business for over two decades. I also spent hours with my father learning about turnarounds at a young age. I started in the shop in high school, and after spending time in college, I worked on my first project in the field which fascinated me. I started as a helper and quickly became a boilermaker and supervisor in the field. I was fortunate to work for and alongside some of the best revamp specialists in the country, who took me under their wings and mentored me. Fast forward and Whitney Strickland, who I’ve known for over 25 years, approached me to join his team at TF Companies. I worked with both he and his father for many years.

What is the most important part of your position?

Keeping the boat steady by focusing on our company goals and eliminating distractions.

What are your goals for your position?

I want to see long-term, steady growth not only for our Turnaround and Specialty Tower divisions but in all our entities at TF-Companies.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

Both. We want to grow in the turnaround market and other markets we’re currently in. At TF-Companies, we operate multiple entities to maintain specialization in each area.

What is your best management tactic?

Looking ahead, moving roadblocks and empowering the employees to be successful.

How do you plan to address changes in the workforce in the coming year?

The economy drives what the workforce does; with the new Trump administration in place, we’re heading toward a boom in the industry. Leadership that recognizes this and knows how to foster a positive work environment will outpace the competition.

What is your biggest lesson learned?

One person cannot do it all. It takes a team of people who are focused on the same goals to be successful.

Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

I have two: One from Scripture and the other from baseball. Joshua 24:15 says: ‘As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.’ Joshua stood amongst the tribes of Israel and made this bold statement when the Israelites were not doing what was right. A lot of times as leaders we must stand firm on what we believe — even it if may not be a popular decision.

A reporter once asked three-time batting champion and Hall of Famer George Brett what he wanted to do in his last at-bat before retiring. Brett said, "I want to hit a routine grounder to second and run all out to first base, then get thrown out by a half step. I want to leave an example to the young guys that that’s how you play the game: ALL OUT." Anyone that knows baseball and George Brett knows he had grit and lead by example. As a leader, grit is something I believe is required to lead by example and obtain goals.

How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

The balance is difficult, especially in the turnaround industry. I am fortunate enough to have an understanding wife and family that knows I don’t have a regular Monday-Friday job. So, I have to make the time count when I’m off and try to spend quality time with my family when I can.

