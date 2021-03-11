Five things I’ve learned while leading through a crisis

Every leader has faced significant challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The uncertainty is almost unbearable; decisions have never been more consequential, and the call for breakthrough leadership has never been louder.

Like others, I cycle through feelings of positivity and excitement, then slump into feelings of dread and being overwhelmed. While feelings of ebb and flow are common, they are more amplified today.

Reflecting on the past year, I'm struck by how much I've learned. I'm sharing my thoughts with you for consideration:

1. Sometimes there is no wrong or right answer; there is a high likelihood that some of my decisions will be both at the same time. The dichotomy of leadership is real and has never been more present in decision making than it is today. Times of uncertainty require good decision making, but doing so is incredibly difficult. I now accept and embrace that seemingly opposing truths can exist simultaneously, and I'm more comfortable with the fact that each decision I make may be right for some reasons and wrong for others.

My advice to you: Analyze your options and make the best decision possible. Trust that you can pivot if needed.

2. A strong team and a solid culture can survive just about anything. Last year was incredibly challenging for most companies, but my company also dealt with additional challenges unrelated to COVID-19, including overcoming an encryption attack and completing a significant acquisition. Despite the risks and difficulties, we had a strong, solid end to 2020. We bounced back from every roadblock with resilience, grit and teamwork. Every employee is invested and doing his or her part to make sure we not only survive but thrive.

My advice to you: Appreciate your teammates and do your part to improve your culture. Don't detract from it with negativity and by being a poor teammate.

3. Bold moves won't always be understood or appreciated, but making them is imperative to come out the other side stronger. At the beginning of the pandemic, we made the significant decision to go through with an acquisition. I spent countless nights wondering if I was making the right call. In the end, I trusted my instincts. Based on our due diligence, I knew the company was healthy and could absorb the hit if our projections didn't play out. These data points, combined with my instincts telling me to make this bold move, compelled us forward. Twelve months later, there is no doubt it paid off.

My advice to you: Conserve and invest at the same time. Just do it in the right places. Making smart, well-thought-out, bold moves will set you apart when all is said and done.

4. Mental toughness is key; I've never been tougher. To be highly successful, you must be mentally tough; it's what separates those who are great from those who are good. Throughout this pandemic, I've worked hard to overcome setbacks, mistakes, burnout and stress, pushing aside doubt and banishing negative self-talk. I know I will be stronger because of the challenges, not despite them.

My advice to you: Build your resilience by doing hard things. Make fear your best friend. Let it motivate you to push through the hard times and come out stronger.

5. That being said, it's OK to feel scared, overwhelmed and say "I don't know." I've said "I don't know" more in the past year than in all my years of leadership combined. This is uncomfortable; leaders are supposed to have all the answers, right? While deep down I've always known this isn't true, it's hard to stand in front of your team and tell them you don't have answers to their questions. This is OK; it's normal.

My advice to you: Remember we all are going through this together, sharing emotions of pain and grief, hope and optimism. We are all human and not that different from one another. Embrace the insecurities that these challenges bring out in you, and aim to move through them with grace, gratitude and resolve.

It takes serious fortitude to lead in times like these, and it's an honor to have the trust of our team, family, industry and community. This trust is something that shouldn't be taken lightly. Being able to reflect upon and share experiences allow us to come out of crises like these stronger.

For more information, contact Kerry Siggins at kerry.siggins@stoneagetools.com. To read her blog, visit www.kerrysiggins.com/blog.