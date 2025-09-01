With expanded environmental service offerings, a growing fleet and strengthened capabilities, Mat Tech Industrial Services is entering a new chapter — one focused on becoming the preferred provider for waste hauling and onsite industrial services on the Gulf Coast.

In late 2024, Mat Tech partnered with Allied Industrial Partners to accelerate this strategic growth initiative and officially named Wendy Mason as president on March 1, 2025.

Since stepping into the role, Mason has taken the lead in executing the company’s expansion strategy — driving operational growth, strengthening internal teams and positioning it as a force in the industrial waste services sector.

What is the latest major news from your company?

Driving change, expanding possibilities: Wendy Mason leads Mat Tech forward WENDY MASON, President, Mat Tech Industrial Services

We are on a forward trajectory to become a preferred and total waste solutions company. In the past 18 months, we have added two locations — Alvin and Nederland, Texas. We’ve expanded our fleet and rental assets and placed key individuals in strategic roles to help Mat Tech forge ahead.

What are your goals for your position?

I would like Mat Tech Industrial to be top-of-mind when partners are looking for waste and recycling hauling, and onsite industrial services. I want customers and vendors alike to be proud to partner with us — and have trust in knowing that we will do the right thing and the safe thing every time.

What should someone know before taking this type of position?

You must be up to the challenge — daily. At no point can I take my foot off the gas — we are building a lot of our processes and procedures from scratch and revamping and upgrading what we have in place. The status quo is not an option. Growing the company in every silo — sales and marketing, operations, accounting and administration — all are equally important and all require constant attention. You have to be able to see the big picture — but have a genuine understanding of how to get there at a very minute level.

What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

Building an incredible team. I have one of the best, most knowledgeable teams in this industry — and they all have a common goal — to be the company that people go to.

If you could have any other job or work in any other industry, what would it be?

I am pretty sure my choice would be a travel foodie. I try to venture to other countries a few times a year — I love experiencing new cultures and mostly trying the local menus.

What is a "fun fact" about you?

I think people are often surprised when I tell them all of the countries I have visited — and often on my own! I got my first passport when I was five — I was an O&G expat kid, so I visited over 10 different countries before I could even drive a car.

What inspired your career path, and what advice would you give to someone pursuing a similar one?

I often joke that I tripped and fell into the waste world. Honestly, I don’t think there is anywhere else I’d want to be. I started out as a national account manager with Republic Services. After a few years, I gravitated toward hazardous waste management and found a very unique niche in industrial waste and recycling. Then I moved into operations to get a full understanding of that vertical. My advice is to always be willing to learn from those around you and always be honest and trustworthy. I have a few of the best mentors in the business. Relationships are key to doing well in this industry.

For more information, visit mattechus.com.