Disciplined growth: How John Dudasch is shaping Forgen’s future

For John Dudasch, leadership isn’t about titles — it’s about impact.

From COO to CEO, he draws on decades of experience, a deep well of empathy and a relentless commitment to doing what’s right over what’s easy. Guided by integrity, accountability and empowerment, Dudasch leads with the big picture always in focus.

What is the most important part of your position?

Leading our team with compassion means being honest about our true capacity and capabilities. Our company thrives when we exceed customer expectations, and at times that requires making difficult internal decisions. We have to muster the fortitude and discipline to say ‘no’ to projects where we don’t believe we can meet that high standard, ensuring we consistently deliver excellence.

How do you plan to address upcoming changes in the economy?

Changes in the current economic climate are difficult to predict, especially regarding tariffs and their uncertain application. This challenge impacts some of our private sector clients more than our public sector customers, so we will continue to remain nimble in the marketplace.

What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

My daughter was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, and I took an immediate leave of absence from my job. At the time I was VP of operations for a construction division within a very large company. I was in awe of how my peers — many of whom remain close friends — stepped up and seamlessly divided my responsibilities among the team, ensuring the organization didn’t miss a beat. They all undoubtedly took on a great deal more work, but it taught me to never underestimate the power of a team and the selflessness that comes from working with a truly committed group of people.

What inspired your career path, and what advice would you give others?

As a civil engineer, I’ve always been drawn to the construction side of the industry. There’s a unique satisfaction and pride in standing back at the end of a project and saying, ‘We built that.’ I believe you should never say no to an opportunity to take on additional responsibility or to a potential relocation or project assignments where the company needs support. When you prove you can do the job — regardless of your current title or compensation — promotions and raises naturally follow. In my experience, I’ve never had to ask for a raise or title change; they came because I demonstrated my capability.

What industry trend are you most excited about right now?

We are in the very early stages of starting to understand how much of a disruptor to our industry AI will be and how we can leverage this exciting technology to make us more efficient. I’m truly excited to see how the younger generation entering our industry will harness this technology and hope that we can put proper boundaries in place to keep it from becoming a crutch rather than a tool.

What’s the best piece of feedback you’ve ever received, and its impact on you?

I live by never assuming I know the personal challenges others face that might affect their work. Experiencing my daughter’s illness and passing was earth-shattering for my wife and I, forever changing my perspective. Everyone has a life beyond work, and sometimes those experiences profoundly impact professional performance.

