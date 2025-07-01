Strengthening core services while expanding into high-demand markets, FARMERS Industrial is advancing with a clear focus on innovation, quality and people.

As president and CEO of the company, David Clem is guiding this momentum with a commitment to values-driven leadership — ensuring the 105-year-old organization continues to thrive.

What led to your position with FARMERS Industrial?

The timing was right. At a pivotal point in my career, a colleague presented an opportunity I knew I couldn’t pass up. With 25 years of industrial capital project experience — and lessons learned from leadership roles at a Fortune 200 public utility, an Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 100 privately owned contractor and an ENR Top 10 private equity-owned firm — I’m prepared to lead this group of companies into its next generation of success.

What is the most important part of your position?

Fostering a consistent company culture that values total employee health, quality consciousness and strong customer relationships; aligning our growth strategy with evolving market dynamics to ensure we have the right people, equipment, processes and resources to meet industry demands; and leading our investment strategy to position the company for sustained growth across markets, services and geographies for both current and future customers.

Expand Clem charts the future for FARMERS Industrial DAVID J. CLEM, President and CEO, FARMERS Industrial

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

With more than 100 years in operation, there are few truly "new" markets for us — it’s more about adapting to the cyclical nature of the industries we serve. Power is booming again after a decade-long lull, and while field services aren’t new to FARMERS, it’s been some time since our last construction site or facilities maintenance engagement. We’re preparing to re-enter this space strategically, ensuring we have the right field leadership, properly trained skilled craft and the administrative excellence to meet or exceed client expectations. Clients shouldn’t have to compromise — they deserve excellence in both the field and the back office.

What’s an exciting trend or development in our industry that you’re keeping an eye on?

With rising demand for onsite construction labor, more companies are shifting to upstream pre-assembly and modularization. FARMERS is well-positioned to mitigate project risks through advanced fabrication and pre-assembly services. Our new 3D total station measurement capability ensures precise fit within client facilities. We’re also working with clients to transition fabrication from international sources to the U.S.

What career lessons do you wish you knew starting out?

One of my best mentors told me something when I was 22 that always stuck with me — remember, you’re building a life, not a career. Learn to enjoy life while tackling today’s fires. Make your own definition of a successful career — don’t ever find yourself chasing a dream or title that someone else defined for you. Believe that every single event in your life and career happens for a reason. Some of my most fortunate past events were the promotions, jobs and projects that I didn’t get.

What is a "fun fact" about you?

I draw — mostly pencil sketches. I certainly don’t consider myself an artist, but this started when my children were very young. I’d ask them to pick out a page from their favorite book at the time and then I’d draw it and frame it. It’s something that I continue to do to this day, not necessarily children’s books.

