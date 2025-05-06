Opportunity and leadership have been key drivers in shaping Robert Young’s career.

Today, as president of ZymeFlow, he has navigated through various roles, with a focus on innovation, team development and responding to evolving industry needs.

Young shares insights into his leadership philosophy, the exciting developments at his company and the personal experiences that have shaped his career.

Expand Charting new frontiers: Young’s leadership in expanding ZymeFlow ROBERT YOUNG, CEO, ZymeFlow

What led to your position at your company?

With global brand recognition as having the most effective and process-friendly chemistries, we needed to start the journey of focusing on the client experience, modernization and adding technology into our solution portfolio.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

Service line expansion into reactive chemistries, and reactor decontamination and cleaning. Many clients want a more aggregated solution set and we are hiring talent and expertise in those areas.

What should someone know before taking this type of position?

Decontamination and chemical cleaning are niche services that provide significant value to our clients by enhancing safety assurance and saving time, all with minimal impact on their processes.

How do you plan to address changes in the workforce/economy/emissions/etc. in the coming year?

We see significant opportunities for ZymeFlow in the short and long term, across most markets. Our products are very "green" and can greatly improve equipment efficiency, helping clients achieve ESG goals and standards. We believe our people are our greatest asset and we are committed to developing our team members into future leaders as we scale.

If you could have any other job or work in any other industry, what would it be?

I enjoy camping, fishing and college sports. The CEO of Texas A&M baseball would be my choice of career, but Texas A&M coach Mike Earley is probably a better choice if they want to win in Omaha.

What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

I am an amateur geologist. I enjoy rockhounding, taking road trips to interesting geographies and learning about the natural processes that shape the earth. Big Bend National Park is my favorite.

What’s an exciting trend or development in the industry that you’re keeping an eye on?

It’s probably cliché right now, but AI. Generative AI is truly amazing and will be a significant tool to increase productivity. I’m also watching the enhanced geothermal industry as it brings horizontal drilling and fracking technology to harness energy through heating.

What’s the best piece of feedback you’ve ever received, and how did it impact your work?

Ten years ago, I underwent a 360 evaluation from my boss, peers and colleagues and learned a lot about myself — perceptions, strengths and weaknesses. While some of that feedback stung a little, I embraced it and made a conscious effort to improve.

Are there any mentors or role models who have had a profound impact on your career?

No single person stands out, but I have learned something from every person I have worked with in my career. The best role models were ones who gave me direct feedback on my performance, good, bad or ugly.

For more information, visit zymeflow.com.