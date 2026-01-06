With more than two decades of global leadership experience, Natalia Shuman, president and CEO with MISTRAS Group, is leading the company through a pivotal transformation that merges its deep expertise in NDT with advanced data analytics and predictive technologies.

Her vision centers on driving innovation, strengthening safety and helping customers and employees stay ahead in a rapidly changing industrial landscape.

What led to your position at your company?

Expand CEO Natalia Shuman leads MISTRAS into the digital era NATALIA SHUMAN, President and CEO, MISTRAS Group

I’ve spent my career leading organizations through transformation, aligning people, processes and technology to create sustainable growth. When I joined MISTRAS, I saw an opportunity to help a company with deep technical roots evolve into a true technologyand data-driven laboratory testing and inspection leader. MISTRAS has a proud legacy in NDT and inspection, and I was inspired by its potential to integrate those capabilities with advanced technology and analytics. Our mission is to help customers stay a step ahead, anticipating issues before they occur, improving reliability and strengthening operational excellence.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

The biggest news is that we have restarted our growth engine by integrating various data solutions, field services and our monitoring technologies. We are essentially leading the industry with integrated, data-centric solutions that combine cutting-edge sensors and our advanced NDT technologies to help customers make smarter decisions. Our focus is on enabling asset-intensive industries, especially the energy sector, to maximize uptime, reliability and performance through predictive insights and real-time visibility. We’re helping our customers move from reactive maintenance to proactive strategies that drive safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

Both, while maintaining a sharp focus on our core energy markets. In O&G, we’re expanding our leadership with integrated, datadriven solutions that help customers extend asset life, reduce costs and improve safety. The industry’s ongoing transformation, driven by aging infrastructure, workforce challenges and digitalization, has made proactive, predictive asset management more essential than ever.

At the same time, we’re strategically diversifying into aerospace and defense, power and utilities, infrastructure (including digital and AI infrastructure like data centers) and advanced manufacturing industries that face similar challenges of reliability and regulatory compliance. Whether it’s an LNG facility, refinery or data center, MISTRAS brings a one-stop approach to asset integrity and data intelligence that helps our customers stay a step ahead to reduce their exposure and risks.

How do you plan to address changes in the workforce, economy and emissions in the coming year?

Our industry is evolving rapidly, from the digital transformation of operations to the energy transition and changing workforce expectations. At MISTRAS, we’re investing in advanced tools, technology and automation to drive efficiency and sustainability while maintaining our focus on safety and quality. We’re also investing in our people, creating opportunities for training, professional growth and leadership development to attract and retain top talent.

What is your biggest lesson learned?

That growth happens at the edge of discomfort. Every time I’ve taken a risk or embraced a new challenge, it’s led to greater perspective and impact. Real transformation requires stepping beyond what’s familiar and trusting that you and your team can rise to the occasion.

What is a fun fact about you people might not know?

I’m deeply passionate about mentoring and inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders, women in particular. I believe in paying it forward, helping others see possibilities they may not see in themselves. Watching someone you’ve mentored achieve their potential is one of the greatest rewards in leadership.

