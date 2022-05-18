Celebrating 35 years of safety training

The Texas Chemical Council is proud to announce the return of the Texas-Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Seminar in person after two years of remote gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the EHS Seminar, which will be held June 6-9 at the beautiful Moody Gardens Resort and Conference Center in Galveston, Texas. The seminar is hosted by the Texas Chemical Council (TCC), Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA), Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) and Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA).

The Texas-Louisiana EHS Seminar and Industry Tradeshow is the premier safety seminar for the petrochemical industry. It provides opportunities to enhance regulatory knowledge, learn best practices, network with industry peers and hear from recognized safety experts. Whether you are an operator, engineer, site manager or executive, the seminar provides knowledge to foster attendees' personal growth and professional development, while enhancing excellence in safety within the chemical industry.

The seminar's success is due in large part to the volunteers from member companies who invest hundreds of hours planning and coordinating the seminar and securing expert presenters from all aspects of the industry. The EHS Seminar Committee works hard to provide attendees with informative education sessions and continuing education credits for a variety of professional certifications. A special thanks to Committee Chair Laura Burnett of Mitsubishi Chemical and Committee Vice Chair Richard Bass of Kuraray.

Attendees can choose from six different training tracks each of the four days, with topics ranging from security and safety to sustainability and energy management.

The Texas-Louisiana EHS Seminar will also host an Industry Trade Show that features over 130 exhibitors, showcasing the latest in safety technology, equipment and industrial services.

This year, keynote speakers will include HASC CEO Luis Aguilar; Safety Consultant Candace Carnahan; and Fantail Services Co-Founder, Vice President and COO John Minyard.

For more than 30 years, HASC has made safety the first priority and been a leader in building safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. Aguilar will discuss the history and evolution of safety in industry.

Carnahan is the leading light on enhancing safety cultures within organizations. She knows firsthand how a lack of safety in the workplace can change lives forever. At 21 years old, she lost her leg to a devastating workplace accident that was preventable.

The decisions we make each day have an impact, not only on you, but on each person you meet. They affect both our personal and professional lives. Minyard will discuss decision traps and errors and ways to combat these mistakes. He will look at the human factors and challenge leadership to build a better culture and improve work-life balance based on the decisions we make.

The TCC-ACIT Awards Banquet will be held at the conclusion of the EHS Seminar on June 9. The awards banquet recognizes TCC member company facilities that have demonstrated commitment and exemplary results toward safe operations and caring for Texas. Our industry also recognizes the Safety Professional of the Year, EHS Leadership Awards, Leadership in Safety Management and ACIT Leadership.

The TCC, ACIT, LCA and LCIA are committed to continuous improvement in site safety and security. The safety of our industry employees, neighbors and communities are paramount for the business of chemistry. Workers in the chemistry industry are safer than those in many other industries, including retail, agriculture, food stores and general merchandising, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Attendees are encouraged to register online before May 13 to take advantage of reduced pricing. In addition to normal attendee registration, single-day vouchers are available for advance purchase. Site leaders often use vouchers as a safety incentive or as an award to employees or contractors.

We hope to see you there!

For more information and to register for the Texas-Louisiana EHS Seminar June 6-9, visit http://ehs-seminar.com.