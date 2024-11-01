"We have to be brave enough to fail and then get back up and try again," said Tom Bullard.

When looking at all Bullard has achieved throughout his career, it’s evident why he emphasizes the importance of standing tall in the face of challenges.

Expand Bullard’s journey at the forefront of energy innovation TOM BULLARD, Executive VP of Americas, Kent

Bullard began his professional journey in 1991 at Brown & Root, where he worked in procurement across various roles — purchasing, expediting, logistics, material control and subcontracts — under exceptional leaders. An overseas assignment in Saudi Arabia opened the door to significant international travel, allowing him to explore diverse sectors of the industry. "I was able to see areas that interested me across the industry," he recalled. His travels took him to many countries, and after a particularly challenging assignment in Australia, he discovered his own resilience and learned invaluable lessons about leadership, kindness and teamwork.

In 2014, Bullard transitioned from Brown & Root to Kentz in Dubai, which has since evolved into the company known today as Kent. As the Executive VP of Americas, he embodies the principles that have defined his career, leading with courage and a commitment to excellence. "Kent is establishing itself as a global leader in integrated energy services, covering the full asset lifecycle from pre-FEED and FEED through to EPC and commissioning," he stated. "Our Americas business is growing in a great way by being a terrific place to work and doing high-quality work, every time."

At Kent, we dare greatly and do the detail. It’s one of our core beliefs.

Recently, Kent secured a multi-year, multi-site commissioning contract in Alaska with a major Tier 1 international oil company. This specific project showcases the trust that industry leaders place in Kent’s capabilities, especially in commissioning. "At Kent, we dare greatly and do the detail," Bullard said. "It’s one of our core beliefs."

The company is also focused on strengthening its leadership team, having recently appointed Scott Tanley as VP of engineering and projects in the U.S. to achieve this goal. This change in management underscores the company’s promise to foster a safe and efficient work environment. In fact, Kent holds an impressive safety record. "We’re incredibly proud of achieving five years without a recordable injury in the U.S., even while working on live brownfield sites in high-exposure environments."

Organic growth is another major focus for Kent. "We’re moving forward with the energy transition and are determined to be at the forefront of sectors like CCS, hydrogen, offshore wind, sustainable aviation fuel and biofuels," Bullard said. In the U.S., Kent is closely monitoring emerging markets such as power transmission and LNG.

While ambitious plans are in place to establish Kent as a global powerhouse, attracting the best talent remains a top priority. "Something we’re incredibly proud of is the culture at Kent; it’s unlike anything I’ve experienced before," Bullard shared. The company is committed to upskilling its current workforce to meet the evolving demands of the energy industry and values innovation. "We’re heavily investing in developing smart tools to help our people perform work more effectively and sustainably."

When asked about the biggest lesson he’s learned, he touched on the significance of surrounding oneself with smart people who genuinely care. "When you have a team that’s not only talented but also invested in what they’re doing, you can do great things together."

