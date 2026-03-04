Building momentum: How Braud keeps 4B Plastics ahead of the curve

For nearly a decade, Steven Braud has led 4B Plastics with a focus on speed, precision and growth.

Under his leadership, the company has tripled in size, earned a reputation as a rush-order specialist and maintained a close-knit, family-oriented culture. Braud shares insights on leadership, lessons learned and what it takes to stay ahead in the plastics manufacturing industry.

What led to your position at your company?

In 2016, I had the opportunity to purchase the company. They had 70 offers from all over the world from buyers who wanted our client list and planned to eliminate most jobs while moving manufacturing outside the U.S. Our goal was to keep the experienced staff and grow the business.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

While maintaining our family atmosphere, we’ve added several CNC lathes, CNC vertical mills and a CNC router setup. This has enabled us to ensure that 87% of all orders leave within three days of receiving the PO. We’ve become known across the U.S. as the "rush order specialists" within the plastics world.

What should someone know before taking this type of position?

Sales is a line of bullsh—. Your company, delivery and product must back up your sales pitch, or you’ll sink faster than the Titanic.

What is your best management tactic?

I use the open-information management style and include employees in most decisions. I value their opinions because they’re the ones doing the work. I want them to be prepared for whatever job comes next.

Do you plan to grow or expand your business through M&A?

If I found the right growth partner, I would be open to discussion or to considering other opportunities. For the second time in my nineyear ownership of 4B Plastics, I’ve engaged a consultant to target growth and explore potential business directions.

How do you plan to address changes in the workforce, economy or emissions in the coming year?

We’re lucky. I pay my people top dollar, and they never want to leave. They all feel like family.

What is your biggest lesson learned?

Time is money. When business is slow, we produce standard stock and warehouse items in an organized fashion. When other suppliers or OEMs have standard lead times of six to 12 weeks, no company can afford to have equipment or processes down that long. I think I’m the fastest person in the world at giving rapid quotes — within minutes. A lot of plants will search every vendor and then wait until the end of the day or week to review all pricing. By developing a rapid estimate and true quote system, most procurement agents don’t look elsewhere. 4B Plastics gets the job.

Do you have a favorite quote and why?

"Show me the money." Money makes the world go ’round, but the fact that we have the best service and products in the plastics market makes me never regret purchasing 4B Plastics.

What is a fun fact about you people might not know?

I was a former photographer for the Miss America Pageant, I’ve written a screenplay, and I just released a new adult board game on Amazon in October — check it out at randomboardgames.com.

What led you to your career path? What advice do you have for others?

Since I was a child, working since I was 12, I’ve always tried to figure out what it takes to advance and reach the top of the ladder. Be like the rat in the wheel — never stop chasing that piece of cheese.

For more information, visit 4bplastics.com.