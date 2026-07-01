Drawn to environments where teamwork, accountability and problem-solving are valued, Steve Buford has spent more than 20 years growing with Starcon and developing a deep appreciation for the people behind the work.

Throughout his career, he has seen that construction is about more than building projects; it is about individuals working together toward a common goal.

Starcon continues to expand its presence in maintenance, turnarounds and capital construction projects nationwide. The company has also strengthened its self-perform capabilities by expanding its electrical and instrumentation services to complement its mechanical and soft-craft expertise.

Expand Buford’s culture focus strengthens Starcon’s future Steve Buford, Vice President, Starcon

"From an operational standpoint, we’re focused on scaling the business the right way by adding experienced leadership, improving execution and ensuring our field teams have the support they need to deliver safe, high-quality projects. That combination of leadership, planning and execution is what’s kept me engaged throughout my career," noted Buford.

What challenges have you faced as an executive in the company?

One of the biggest challenges Buford has faced during his tenure as VP has been managing growth while maintaining consistency. As opportunities increase, it’s critical that safety, quality and culture remain strong. Buford has overcome those challenges by staying connected to the field, clearly communicating expectations and continuing to develop strong frontline leaders in the organization. Workforce availability, planning resources and increasingly aggressive project schedules remain ongoing challenges, but disciplined execution and teamwork have helped the organization navigate them successfully.

"My goal is to help Starcon continue to grow while protecting what makes us successful: our people, our culture and our reputation. I believe in building strong teams and trusting the people around you. Success in this business is always a team effort," said Buford.

Buford’s leadership approach centers on setting clear expectations, maintaining a strong presence in the field and providing leaders with the tools and resources they need to succeed. He believes that when employees understand organizational goals and feel ownership of outcomes, performance and morale naturally improve.

Long term, Buford wants Starcon to be recognized not only for delivering strong project results but also as a place where employees can build long, successful careers. His own more than 20-year tenure with the company reflects that commitment to professional growth and employee development.

How does Starcon plan to address changes in the workforce in the coming years?

When discussing the foundations of success, Buford often reflects on his childhood in a small town in northwest Indiana, where life revolved around his high school football program that earned national recognition in the ‘80s and ‘90s. "My dad served on the coaching staff for over 30 years, so I spent a lot of time around the program, first as a coach’s son, and later as a player. What I learned wasn’t just about the game. It was about culture, tradition and hard work, and the impact those things have on success," noted Buford.

During his tenure at Starcon, Buford has seen those same principles drive success in the construction industry. Whether on the football field or a job site, teams that remain true to their values, invest in their culture and support their people are the ones most likely to achieve long-term success. He believes relationships, craftsmanship and execution remain the key drivers of strong performance and lasting results.

For more information, visit cianbro.com/starcon.