"Keep your head up, stay vigilant and success will follow," is, perhaps, the best piece of feedback Blake Arbour has ever received.

This advice, he said, has kept him grounded and motivated, helping him navigate challenges and stay focused on his goals.

Expand Arbour: Leading by example, driving innovation Blake Arbour, Head of Front Sales, MTCS Sulzer Chem Tech

Arbour, who is Sulzer ChemTech’s head of front sales MTCS, earned a bachelor’s degree in both marketing and construction management from Louisiana State University. He started his career by working in various capacities of tower mechanical service work before joining Sulzer in 2019. Since then, he has expanded his knowledge of mechanical services and internal equipment design and fabrication. Arbour believes he was selected for his position not only because of his background but also because of his desire to learn and adapt quickly.

Currently, Sulzer is making a big push for sustainable growth by 2028 with numerous initiatives, some in which Arbour is directly involved. These initiatives range from carbon capture projects to biofuels technologies and improving internal operational excellence.

"It’s an exciting time to be part of an organization that is forward-thinking and adaptive," he said.

The most important part of Arbour’s position is understanding the market and landscape of today’s industries and guiding his team and Sulzer to achieve successful outcomes. His goals include creating value for clients through Sulzer’s expertise and knowledge, instilling trust to ensure client satisfaction and fostering organic growth in existing markets while breaking into new areas with innovative technologies.

Arbour emphasizes the importance of having an open mindset, being able to process both negative and positive feedback and implementing positive corrections or building on existing strengths.

"The best management tactic is leading by example," he explained, demonstrating professionalism, effective communication and fostering a positive atmosphere where his team feels comfortable expressing their concerns and ideas. "Collaboration is key, and each role is essential to success," he added.

In addressing changes in the workforce, economy and emissions, Arbour plans to look ahead and develop plans and processes to mitigate any substantial market or economic changes. One of the biggest lessons he has learned is to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as nothing comes easily, and turning challenging situations into success is a powerful motivation.

A pivotal moment in Arbour’s career was when he was placed in the GM role at a previous company. It was his first opportunity to manage people and despite not being officially trained for that capacity, he demonstrated his leadership skills and succeeded.

If Arbour could have any other job, he would be a pilot, traveling the world with his family. Maintaining a good work/home life balance is challenging, but Arbour and his wife, who also works full-time, ensure that at least one of them is always present for their children, prioritizing family in every capacity.

Several mentors have profoundly impacted Arbour’s career, helping shape his management style and guiding him with their experience and advice. "The most satisfying aspect of my work is watching my team achieve big wins," he said, whether it’s landing a high-value job, receiving firsttime orders from a new client or seeing a team member succeed by pushing themselves out of their comfort zone.

For more information, visit sulzer.com.