AMPP holds its inaugural Gulf Coast Conference

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) held its first Gulf Coast conference in August, "shattering goals and solidifying its position as a premier industry event located in the heart of the industrial sector," according to AMPP organizers.

Hosted by AMPP Houston Chapter, hundreds of attendees flocked to Houston’s Royal Sonesta Hotel to connect with industry peers, explore cutting-edge solutions and gain valuable insights from SMEs spanning across the industry.

Dozens of exhibitors showcased the latest in coatings and corrosion prevention technology, creating a dynamic marketplace of innovation.

The conference featured a robust lineup of industry-leading speakers who delved into the unique challenges facing the Gulf Coast region. The event speakers focused on their personal experiences dealing with these challenges and shared visions for the future of the industry.

In addition to learning from industry leaders, attendees met potential new clients and solidified current connections. It was also a great opportunity for everyone to reconnect with industry friends from all along the Gulf Coast for a fun day of learning and networking.

Set in the hub of AMPP’s headquarters, this event provided an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the world of materials performance, corrosion prevention and coatings standards and discussions.

Overall, AMPP officials believe the conference was a resounding success, establishing itself as a must-attend event for professionals in the coating and corrosion industry.

Sponsorship opportunities for next year’s event are now available, offering a powerful platform to command the spotlight and capture the undivided attention of key decision makers and attendees.

To go beyond the basics of brand visibility by inquiring about sponsorship and exhibit opportunities, reach out to exhibitsdepartment@ampp.org.

For more information, visit ampp.org/events/event-listings/calendar.