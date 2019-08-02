Businesses ready to assist through hurricane season

Hurricane, Storm

It only takes one hurricane to devastate an area. Therefore, having a strong support system ready when needed this hurricane season is key to safety and recovery. BIC Alliance member companies' varied offerings can bring you sustainability and peace of mind in hurricane preparation and response.

Ready to assist

Alliance Safety Council offers afterhours support to plants and contractor companies during emergency situations. In those instances, Alliance provides training beyond its traditional business hours. Those in need should call Alliance's tollfree number. To contact Alliance outside standard hours of phone operations, a form can be submitted. This form can be found under the "Services" tab on Alliance's website.

AMECO® understands the urgency to execute during times of crisis. With three strategically established operations centers in the U.S., along with hundreds of agreements in place with equipment manufacturers and third-party rental providers across the country, AMECO has the ability to quickly deploy equipment and tool trailers fully stocked with tools, consumables and safety supplies. Under the FEMA Hurricane Katrina contract, AMECO delivered vehicles on-site within 24 hours after Hurricane Katrina's landfall and then went on to mobilize 3,600 mobile equipment units and 80 skilled personnel to the disaster site. AMECO is also prepared to supply and distribute clean drinking water and ice with customized ice and water trailers that can each support approximately 1,000 people. Apache Industrial Services is ready and equipped to respond and provide support to post-disaster recovery efforts.

Apache Industrial Services' extensive geographic footprint allows the company to rapidly deploy resources within 48 hours or less of a hurricane making landfall. Its disaster response team has strategically prepositioned highly trained employees and assets outside of the Gulf Coast's impact zones for a safe, rapid response. Apache Industrial Services can develop a disaster recovery plan prior to landfall to ensure a safe, quick and effective transition into recovery. From highly skilled general labor support to soft craft services, Apache Industrial Services can be your trusted partner for rapid recovery.

Whether preparing for, responding to or recovering from a hurricane, think APTIM for a comprehensive suite of hazard disaster services. APTIM provides emergency planning, implementation and management; operational continuity planning and management; facility hardening; and process turnaround services. Response services encompass emergency response services, staff augmentation and logistics support, and contamination and debris cleanup and disposal.

Recovery services include turnkey construction services: disaster-related construction of new facilities, repairs, retrofitting, mitigations, upgrades and expansions. In addition, APTIM provides environmental services. APTIM maintains a 24-hour Emergency Response Hotline to call for a rapid response to disaster-related issues.

Bayou City Industrial Contractors understands the most important thing for hurricane season is being prepared. Helping customers get prepared prior to the event -- before things get chaotic -- is the key to surviving a storm. Bayou City Industrial has the manpower, equipment and experience to assist in safely shutting down units, blocking up stored materials and dismantling objects that have the tendency to lift off during the storm. The company is ready to respond once the event has moved out to get your operations back in gear. Bayou City Industrial has been based out of La Porte, Texas, for 25 years and has helped many customers get their operations protected and then back up and running.

BearCom is Motorola Solutions' largest integrator of two-way radios, and to ensure your plant stays up and running before, during and after a hurricane, BearCom recommends you: 1. Get fresh batteries for portable radios; 2. Test and service uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), which may be undersized; 3. Add UPS units to two-way radio repeaters; 4. Perform preventive maintenance on sirens and alert systems; 5. Install a bidirectional amplifier to meet signal strength code for public safety radios; and 6. Move radio infrastructure as high up as possible to prevent flooding damage.

BearCom offers free consultations to help with preparedness. The company can also station a tech on your site during a hurricane event. BearCom routinely works with the Coast Guard and other first responder teams.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, causing catastrophic, life-threatening flooding, heavy rain continued to pour over the city through the weekend, with some areas knee-deep in water and portions of highways flooded with as much as 10 feet of water. Cross Country Infrastructure Services was ready and immediately provided pumps and emergency supplies to the most affected areas.

In tough circumstances, Cross Country is prepared to respond as completely and rapidly as possible. The team works to fulfill requests from FEMA; municipal, state and federal response crews; utilities and private citizens with the necessary supplies and rentals. If there's a flood, power outage, earthquake or any other natural disaster, Cross Country is ready with the right equipment and supplies to help.

Deployed Resources offers all of the products and services required for provisional life-support facilities for displaced populations. Climate-controlled, engineered shelters; food service; drinking water; and sanitary facilities are among the basic needs covered. Turnkey facilities may also be required to fulfill the needs of blast-resistant buildings. With a large inventory of strategically staged assets, in-house transportation capabilities and proven experience, Deployed Resources is ready to respond.

When the storm settles and the cleanup begins, there are many needs for industrial cleaning equipment. Environmental Rental Services (ERS) offers a complete line of high-quality air and liquid vacuum trucks, sewer cleaning trucks, hydro-excavators and other equipment 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ERS offers shortterm or long-term rentals, rent-to-purchase options, and new and used equipment sales, with financing and leasing options to meet your needs. ERS also offers 24/7 mobile repair service, so if you are on-site and have a mechanical issue with your own equipment, the company can come to you. ERS will get you back up and running so you can continue your cleanup efforts.

As much as you can plan for a natural disaster, there will always be issues that catch you by surprise. That is why Ericson Manufacturing developed its new Quick Ship Program. Ericson stocks popular items that can be crucial to providing lighting and power distribution in times of need so it can get them out to you quickly. National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) 3R in-use power distribution units, NEMA 6P submersible ground-fault circuit interrupters, cord sets, string lights, bay lights and more are available as part of this program. Ericson has manufactured electrical safety products for over 100 years. Add its expertise to your emergency response team. Contact Ericson to learn more about its Quick Ship product offerings.

Excel Modular Scaffold takes a preemptive approach to hurricane preparedness. All facilities currently utilizing the Excel product are treated with a bimonthly inspection of all long-term standing scaffolds to ensure decking is properly secured in the event of high winds. New scaffolds erected during months subject to hurricanes have all decking assembled to avoid any flying debris should severe weather strike. Excel is swift to act once repair efforts have begun following a storm. Project management is accustomed to the increased manpower required to get each facility back in operating order. Over the past eight years, Marathon's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery has been hit by severe weather on numerous occasions. The culmination of severe weather efforts required five of the main vessels in excess of 180 feet to be completely scaffolded and boarded out for repairs.

As hurricane season approaches, many plants are preparing their backup generators and other temporary power sources. Portable generators emit various toxic gases, including carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause a number of short-term and longterm adverse health effects, from nausea to brain damage. Before a storm hits, it's important to implement fixed gas detectors in the plant that are capable of continuously monitoring atmospheric conditions. ION Science offers a wide range of accurate, reliable fixed and portable gas detection equipment. With patented photoionization detection technology, its instruments are designed to ensure the safety of work personnel during both hurricane preparedness efforts and post-hurricane recovery.

Hunter Buildings has designed and developed a storm shelter that meets the guidelines of FEMA 320/361 and the International Code CouncilÂ®/National Storm Shelter Association Standard for the Design and Construction of Storm Shelters (ICC-500). Hunter Buildings storm shelters are made to withstand the impact of a projectile object propelled horizontally up to 250 miles per hour, which corresponds to an EF5 category tornado. Hunter Buildings offers several sizes to choose from, with the company's largest standard storm shelter having a maximum occupancy of 142 people. Hunter Buildings storm shelters can also be customized to meet your specific needs. Every design comes equipped with fire extinguishers, emergency lighting and gravity ventilation. Hunter Buildings storm shelters can be placed on the ground and are easily relocated depending on the location of the threat. These combined features make Hunter Buildings storm shelters a safe choice for all of your inclement weather needs.

InCite Logix brings unprecedented AI applications with CollectLogixâ¢. Take your human-collected data and create cloud-based, AI-assisted solutions for operations during emergency plant shutdowns and evacuations. CollectLogix is an application used for the gathering and reporting of in-field data. The results are virtually limitless, with examples including equipment checks, quality inspections, lubrication checks, technician/operator rounds and safety readiness, all of which require critical data that can be disrupted or misinterpreted during a severe weather event. Give your field ops and plant personnel the confidence and information they need to make crucial decisions during an emergency. CollectLogix Progressive Web Apps present app-like functionality on desktop and mobile devices, built and delivered directly via the web in any browser. It's the next generation of operations and safety information retrieval accessed via the internet, cellular or satellite.

Irving Crane's extensive fleet gives customers increased flexibility when it comes to finding the most effective solution for a job during emergency situations. With more than 150 assets ranging from 8-660 tons in lifting capacity, Irving Crane is ready to provide support in both hurricane preparedness efforts and post-hurricane recovery services with its world-class capabilities and standards -- "Without Question."

Lamons is available during and after the storm for your fluid sealing and conveyance needs. With 15 U.S. locations and six on the Gulf Coast, Lamons' branches are always on standby to help in your time of need. All of Lamons' locations have manufacturing capabilities and the knowhow to get the products out to the field, where they're desperately needed. Regardless of the severity of the situation caused by natural disasters, Lamons has come through time and time again. Leaks during or after a hurricane can make a bad situation much worse. It's important there are suppliers that can be depended upon to answer the call during these situations. Lamons operates 24/7/365 and looks forward to answering the call when needed. Please have a good plan in place this hurricane season for you and your loved ones.

Layher North America maintains a comprehensive scaffolding inventory at all branches and may assist in arranging delivery and shipping during hurricane preparation and response. Layher recommends Layher SpeedyScafÂ® for home reconstruction activities and Layher AllroundÂ® for commercial and industrial efforts. Layher SpeedyScaf, with its rapid and easy-to-understand bolt-free assembly and built-in safety features, addresses the need for speed and safety during a post-hurricane rebuild. The Layher Allround system offers unbeatable adaptability and is the scaffolding of choice for commercial and industrial work. Layher Protect System Panels are fully compatible to keep your workers and site protected from wind, rain and the elements during rebuild.

Mahaffey Fabric Structures has over 25 years' experience working on hurricane and other disaster relief projects, offering temporary shelters, design and implementation of multiple-sized base camps, water and shower services, portable warehousing and storage space, business continuity facilities, and food services and dining facilities to help put your organization back in business as quickly as possible. These products are immediately available for rent or lease. Additionally, Mahaffey's project management expertise ensures rapid response and customer satisfaction, and its crews travel fully self-sufficient with enough supplies to live and work comfortably for seven days. Mahaffey's emergency response strategies and inventories provide effective and reliable solutions anywhere, anytime.

If a hurricane damages your plant's electrical power supply, you need electrical connectors that can soldier through. Mission-critical equipment deserves MELTRIC. Automatically watertight and engineered for safety and durability, MELTRIC Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles offer the reliability you need to quickly get your systems back on line. With manufacturers' reps available throughout North America and a 24-hour turnaround on most orders, MELTRIC products can be in your plant and ready for installation in one day. Keep your plant energized and your motors and pumps humming with MELTRIC.

Metallurgical & Materials Technologies Inc. (MMT) has over 30 years of experience providing metallurgical and mechanical failure analysis. Being prepared for hurricane damage takes time and talent. During planning, MMT provides consultation and training on incident site preservation. The trick is to prevent damage from becoming worse, limit downtime and determine if the failure can be prevented in the future.

In response to a loss, MMT provides various testing and analyses to determine the root cause of the loss/damage. While the cause is the hurricane, the root cause may be a tensile overload or weakening of the material due to corrosion or poor fabrication. After determining the root cause, the company consults with on-site personnel and determines how to prevent the failure from occurring again and causing future downtime.

When a hurricane is threatening your facility, Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions is prepared to serve you. Mobile Mini has several hurricane packages that will provide the perfect solution on-site. Its equipment can be delivered safely on the same day, usually within a couple of hours. For more than five years, Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions has been consistently providing world-class service to hurricane-affected areas with pumps in a variety of sizes, hoses, air-operated pumps, filtration systems and much more to assist in your recovery and rebuild needs.

When the weather turns bad, an already danger-filled workplace has yet another hazard for your workers to navigate. Thankfully, NASCO Industries is ready for the challenge. Ready to help your workers fight the storm, NASCO stocks several arc and flash fire rainwear products that will keep your workers dry and safe. Ask for the new PetroStorm, the lightest-weight FR rain suit on the market, or the Sentinel, which offers a great combination of safety, comfort and value. Together with its Gulf Coast distributor partners, NASCO is prepared to help you weather the storm.

Oates Industries Inc. Roofing and Electrical Divisions provide emergency response to help get damaged buildings water-tight and back in service. During the past two major hurricanes, Oates was retained by plants to provide and install tarps and portable electric generators to plant employees' homes. This effort allowed the employees not only to report to work immediately after the event to get the plants back up and running, but also to feel secure that their families and homes were safe and sound. Oates also provided emergency response to several plants all along the Gulf Coast to safeguard their buildings, especially motor control centers and control rooms, thereby ensuring plants were able to continue operations.

In preparation for hurricane season, ParFab Companies' 24-hour emergency services and safety teams assess, monitor and anticipate the need to readily mobilize manpower and resources to quickly spring into action when disaster hits. ParFab provides turnkey construction, specialty welding, fabrication and turnaround services to safely expedite and ensure customers return to full operation with minimized plant downtime. Through its ongoing day-to-day operational relationships with customers, its strategically located satellite offices in Geismar, Louisiana, and Beaumont and Baytown, Texas, and its centrally located fabrication facilities in Inola, Oklahoma, ParFab is able to serve its customers on a local level and provide disaster-related solutions at a moment's notice.

In the aftermath of a disaster, chaos can get in the way of sound decision making. SAFER Systems knows having a plan in place when severe weather strikes can not only prevent confusion but also save lives. Often, plans are put in place to address the threat of the weather, but the potential for a chemical emergency is overlooked. The key component of being prepared for a hurricane and the potential for chemical incidents is the platform SAFER Oneâ¢. To reduce the risk of chemical exposures in and around a facility, SAFER One integrates data sources with automated features. SAFER Systems has provided a single point of contact -- for monitoring, modeling, training and hardware needs -- to chemical companies for over 35 years. SAFER Systems is helping organizations improve gas and weather detection efforts and leverage real-time data for comprehensive risk mitigation at facility and corporate levels.

If you're in need of services or would like assistance preparing for emergencies, refer to the "BIC Alliance Member Listings."

You get a trusted partner when you add Satellite Shelters Inc. to your disaster recovery plans under modular buildings and temporary space. In the unfortunate event of damage or loss to existing buildings, Satellite provides the space you need to continue your everyday business operations. The company's products include blast-resistant offices and tool crib modules, administrative offices, cafeterias, safety meeting and training rooms, mobile offices and storage containers. It also offers design-build services and other services such as furniture and office equipment to get your business back up and running. Satellite's buildings are easily deployable, set up quickly, and can stay on-site temporarily until you rebuild or permanently to replace your stick-built structures.

Shermco Industries is experienced in assisting industries in recovery from large disasters. Its mobile office, mobile breaker shop and 16-wheel disaster recovery trailer can respond immediately. Trained project managers are experts in electrical damage restoration. Shermco can dispatch a large workforce, assets and resources to pursue an orderly approach to bringing your critical electrical systems back on line fast.

From floods, tornadoes and lightning to hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and explosions, Shermco has the hands-on experience in all varieties of electrical damage emergencies to bring you back to full power. As the largest independent electrical maintenance, testing and repair service organization, Shermco has everything you need to get your electrical infrastructure back in service.

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) has three yards located strategically across the Gulf Coast and West Coast of the U.S. SWAT's large inventory of mechanical and exchanger equipment is ready to be expedited for emergency repairs and service or hurricane response. SWAT's team consists of over 1,500 craftsmen ready for emergency services or quick turnaround projects. SWAT can service customers with equipment, tools and manpower wherever the emergency occurs, domestically or internationally.

Since 2004, Sun Coast has responded to over 40 named storms across the country. When it matters most, people trust Sun Coast. That's why it's grown to become the country's largest emergency fuel supplier. Sun Coast's emergency response team provides critical fuel to temporary fueling locations, emergency fleets, employee vehicles, RVs and generators. Additionally, Sun Coast provides reliable generator fueling, on-site fueling and dedicated fuel trucks anywhere in the U.S. From its around-theclock dispatch center to its comprehensive arsenal of emergency response equipment, Sun Coast keeps America running 24/7. It will deliver whatever you need to any place at any time.

Sunbelt Rentals offers the equipment and services to prepare for, withstand and react to any weather event. With standby equipment rentals, site-specific options and 24/7 emergency services, Sunbelt has the right solution to help avoid costly downtime. Its broad fleet offering includes generators, shelter flooring, cooling towers, aerial work platforms, pumps for dewatering and more. In addition, Sunbelt's comprehensive emergency response preparedness plans are ideal for hurricane season, with guaranteed availability of emergency equipment and mobilization within 48 hours.

T.A. Cook knows tidal surge, rain-induced flooding and high winds are byproducts of a hurricane that can spell disaster for a petrochemical plant along the Gulf Coast. A great start is to get your team educated about hurricanes and how they can affect the land on which your plant sits. There are a lot of factors to consider: plant elevation, proximity to sea, slope of the seabed, mechanisms for water to exit your plant's property, etc.

Once educated about your plant's vulnerabilities when Mother Nature strikes with a hurricane, you can focus your attention on risk management. Failure modes and effects analysis is a great tool to analyze your hurricane-related risks so you can plan and execute preventive measures, plan your responses and drill your team to be sure everyone is prepared.

Tiger Industrial Rentals is a leading rental equipment provider to the energy market. Reliability, combined with unrivaled experience, has made Tiger a trusted name in providing solutions for disasters. Tiger has worked on every major hurricane along the Gulf Coast for the past 20-plus years in addition to fires, explosions, chemical spills and natural disasters. Tiger provides turnkey base camps for 500-plus people, including living quarters, catering, entertainment, HVAC, showers, restrooms, laundry, potable water, and a full line of rental equipment such as generators, light plants, pumps, mats, fuel tanks and blast-resistant buildings. With Tiger, you get 24/7 connectivity and an experienced "make it happen" team that does what it takes to get equipment to you during crisis situations.

Tower Force is based in Deer Park, Texas, so it knows hurricanes can and will always be a factor in its business. The Tower Force offices and warehouse are located on the highest piece of land on Railroad Street, directly across from Shell Deer Park and other major manufacturing facilities on the Houston Ship Channel. Tower Force crews and equipment can be mobilized remotely to have a better response time for clientele, wherever they may be. Tower Force also keeps on hand spare tower tray hardware and components in case of emergency situations. All the Tower Force software systems are cloud-based so office and field management can have the same information at the same time. These cloud-based applications enable management to report to clients without having to be in a particular place, so clients can get timely reports on the progress of their project.

With over 23 years of experience in hazardous material and oil spill response due to significant natural disasters, United States Environmental Services LLC (USES) has provided a commonsense approach to project management and ethical working standards. USES provides a wide array of professional, practical and cost-effective solutions to the response and decontamination requirements of environmental, industrial and regulatory customers. USES' mission is basic: to provide excellent services with uncompromising dedication to customers, employees and their families. USES' continued success is the result of a commitment to safety, followed by customer service and professional work ethics. A comprehensive hurricane contingency plan, coupled with office locations containing owned assets strategically located throughout the Gulf Coast corridor, makes USES a logical choice to assist facilities in minimizing the impacts to their operations following a disaster.

US Ecology is an industry leader at the forefront of natural disaster cleanup. When catastrophe strikes, US Ecology is here to minimize the environmental impact. The company offers a support network of over 50 service centers and treatment and disposal facilities across North America. The certified professionals in its 24/7/365 incident command center ensure safe, timely and reliable response.

Do not wait and risk significant loss or damage. Plan ahead by contracting US Ecology as your primary emergency response provider for upcoming natural disasters. Preparing now for the incoming hurricanes and storms will help minimize loss. The company has supported cleanup efforts for many previous hurricane disasters and is ready to assist you with yours before, during and after the next storm.

Woven Metal Products (WMP) can help any plant during an emergency or crisis. WMP has a custom fabrication manufacturing facility and specializes in reactor and tower internals. WMP manufactures specialty process internals for reactors and towers during all seasons. If you find yourself in a crisis situation and need internals for getting a reactor or tower back up and running, WMP will answer that call. With an on-site engineering and drafting department, WMP can handle immediate emergency needs 24/7 and 365 days a year.

