BIC Alliance members ready to assist through hurricane season

It only takes one hurricane to devastate an area.

That’s why having a strong support system ready when needed this hurricane season is key to safety and recovery. BIC Alliance member companies’ varied offerings can bring you sustainability and peace of mind in hurricane preparation and response.

Ready to assist

ABGi USA is your specialized tax incentive company. Whether in a hurricane situation or not, cash is king. ABGi has the expertise to take money off the company’s balance sheet and put it to work through several tax incentive options like the R&D tax credit and the 179D tax deduction for energy efficient buildings.A disaster can be costly, so having cash can enable your business to have the buying power it needs to weather the storm. Call ABGi for a free consultation and estimate of how much money you stand to gain.

Alliance Safety Council offers after-hours support to plants and contractor companies during hurricanes and emergency situations. In those instances, Alliance provides training beyond its traditional business hours. Those in need should call (877) 345-1253. If needs arise outside the company’s standard hours of phone operations, there is a form that can be submitted. This form can be found on the “Help” page at www.alliancesafetycouncil.org.

Apache Industrial Holdings is ready and equipped to respond and provide support to post-disaster recovery efforts. Apache’s extensive geographic footprint allows the company to rapidly deploy resources within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall. Its disaster response team has strategically positioned, highly trained employees and assets outside of the Gulf Coast’s impact zones for a safe, rapid response. Apache can develop a disaster recovery plan prior to landfall to ensure a safe, quick and effective transition into recovery. From skilled general labor support to soft craft services, Apache can be your trusted partner for rapid recovery.

Aspen Aerogels has been providing weather-resistant insulation for nearly two decades. Pyrogel and Cryogel insulation blankets are engineered to withstand some of the harshest weather conditions, with countless examples of sustained performance throughout multiple hurricanes in energy, industrial and petrochemical facilities.

The product’s physical durability resists mechanical impact. The flexible design allows insulation to move without cracking or compromising thermal integrity. The unique hydrophobic chemistry throughout the blanket can resist even hurricane-driven rain, and the open structure design allows for rapid dry-out after the event. Trust Aspen Aerogels’ thermal solutions to protect your assets before, during and after critical weather events.

Loss of critical services is all too familiar following a hurricane. As the Gulf Coast’s premier industrial communications and electronic security company, BlackHawk Datacom can help you prepare for and recover from loss of service. BlackHawk provides business continuity services including internet, voice, mobile video security and access control, each with its own autonomous power system. With proper planning, you can have access to your corporate data and voice networks and continue to operate with all corporate functionality enjoyed before the loss of service, allowing you to focus on getting operations up and running. BlackHawk Datacom is ready to engage and work with you to design a plan, preparing you to meet post-storm communications and security needs.

CIRCON Environmental is the Gulf Coast’s trusted waste services provider for disaster recovery, transportation, storage solutions and water disposal. When facilities flood or take on water, CIRCON can get it out — and get it recycled. The company’s recovery and treatment systems biologically clean wastewater and storm water, allowing it to be safely returned to local waterways. Contact CIRCON to learn how its five Gulf Coast facilities can help you through the season.

Does your site currently have good drainage? If not, this will be a huge problem after a hurricane. Any repair work that needs to be done is hindered by standing water. Containment Drainage Erosion (CDE) addresses this issue before the storm arrives, enabling storm water to exit your plant efficiently. Good drainage enables your plant to dry out quicker. CDE’s stone is applied without particle size separation and has lasted on sites for over 15 years and through numerous hurricanes, and its berm work has lasted over 30 years and through numerous hurricanes.

Cooling Towers LLC’s Fan Lock technology is designed to keep your machinery safe during inclement weather. Fan Lock provides a simple, safe and secure method of arresting the rotation of cooling tower fans. Fan Lock not only protects in times of a hurricane or severe weather, but also offers true lockout functionality. This product can prevent costly damages by locking the mechanical equipment. High winds can induce unlocked fan assemblies to rotate uncontrollably and create enough force to flex the fan shrouds into the blades. The result is irreparable damage to the fan stacks and blades, as well as potential damage to other rotating equipment and other tower and facility components impacted by the flying debris.

Making landfall at just under a Category 5 hurricane with 150-mph sustained winds and gusts of 172 mph, Hurricane Ida decimated much of southeastern Louisiana. Hurricane Ida impacted two of Excel Modular Scaffold’s largest client refineries on the Mississippi River.

Excel’s LaPlace, Louisiana, office took on 3 feet of water during the storm, forcing it to create a mobile hiring center at Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine’s location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. More than 525 craft personnel (scaffold builders, abatement personnel and insulators) were processed at the location to help get Excel’s clients back up and operational.

Excel employees were applauded for their response during this trying time. Locally, many of Excel’s overhead employees were without utilities for days, even weeks, but they still arrived every day to work 12-plus-hour days, seven days a week. Craft employees worked seven days a week, 12 hours a day while also traveling two hours to work each day. Excel employees did whatever was needed to help bring a major client back on line.

Excel’s humanitarian efforts were also ongoing. A crew of 50 employees volunteered to help community members gut their homes, tarp roofs, remove debris and locate housing in some of the more devastated areas of South Louisiana. Long days with a heat index of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit did not stop this group from bringing aid to employees.

Hunter Buildings has specialized in storm shelters and disaster relief for more than 22 years. Its custom portable disaster shelters, central command centers, camps and large basecamps are available for lease as part of a dis- aster preparedness/disaster recovery plan. The modular buildings can withstand hurricane and tornado-strength wind and earthquakes, offer protection from flying debris and may be elevated above the floodplain. Hunter can also provide/coordinate deployment of basecamps and infrastructure anywhere worldwide.

A global leader in modular blast-resistant buildings, Hunter has executed thousands of complex projects in challenging environments. Hunter’s disaster shelters are proven to withstand the harshest conditions, keeping personnel, critical equipment and assets protected.

IKON Environmental Solutions is the Gulf Coast’s premier waste management and spill remediation service provider for disaster recovery, transportation, storage solutions, and water and soil disposal. IKON understands that when severe weather strikes, the most important thing for clients is quick, efficient and effective solutions. IKON is a full-service environmental services company supporting cleanup from storm damage and waste management in times of crisis. IKON also provides guidance with decontamination services, site remediation, waste transportation and waste disposal to clients. An experienced and professional crew provides exceptional customer service and ensures the work is done properly, safely and in full compliance with state and federal rules while limiting your risks through the emergency.

As hurricane season approaches, many plants and facilities are preparing their backup generators in case of a power outage. Backup generators emit various toxic gases, including carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can cause a number of short and long-term adverse health effects. Before a storm hits, it’s important to implement accurate, reliable gas detection equipment within your facility to continuously monitor atmospheric conditions. ION Science offers a wide range of accurate and reliable portable and personal gas detection equipment. Pioneers in photoionization detection technology, these instruments are designed and proven to ensure the safety of work personnel during both hurricane preparedness efforts and post-hurricane recovery.

Layher North America maintains a comprehensive scaffolding inventory at all branches and may assist in arranging delivery and shipping during hurricane preparation and response. Layher recommends Layher SpeedyScaf® and STAR Frame for home reconstruction activities, and Layher Allround® for commercial and industrial efforts. Layher SpeedyScaf, with its rapid, bolt-free assembly and built-in safety features, addresses the need for speed and safety during a post-hurricane rebuild. The Layher Allround system offers unbeatable adaptability for commercial and industrial work, including a locking pin to prevent wind lift and extra perforations to allow pass-through. Layher Protect System Panels are fully compatible to keep your workers and site protected from wind, rain and the elements during rebuild.

Hurricane season is upon us and being ready is a must. One of the best ways to prepare, whether you are hunkering down or evacuating, is to board up those windows. Lodge Lumber is ready to meet your needs by providing wholesale plywood at a more affordable cost than your local retailers. Lodge offers CDX or exterior-graded plywood, which is the minimum grade recommended by insurance industry groups. Lodge also offers Industrial Choice (IC) plywood, which is a more affordable option you can rely on. For multi-family homes or businesses whose plywood needs are in volume, Lodge offers to promptly cut-to-size before delivering. Home is where the heart is, and as a family-owned company, Lodge Lumber wants to help protect your community’s homes and businesses. When emergency strikes, don’t break the bank shopping retail plywood, call Lodge Lumber for peace of mind with your emergency plywood needs.

The importance of emergency preparedness is vital as extreme weather impacts the Gulf Coast amid supply chain issues, including disruptions in transportation, service and manufacturing, as well as a reduction in the workforce due to the pandemic. This oil and gas producing region will continue to be threatened by events that can compromise the integrity of vital pipeline and distribution networks. Mustang Sampling continues to strengthen partner relationships and reinforce its supply chain network, retaining on-hand inventory to better serve customers and reduce lead times.

“When our customers operate in an emergency, they rely on Mustang Sampling and Valtronics Solutions for immediate inventory, a reliable supply chain and deployable on-site service teams,” said Kenneth Thompson, president of Mustang Sampling and Valtronics.

North American ContractorLink (NACL) is your no-cost resource for finding the best contractor to assist you during hurricane season. Whether it be maintenance to prepare your facility and establish response plans ahead of the season, or to perform emergency repairs and reduce unplanned downtime following a storm, NACL will help you find the right contractors to speed up recovery and get you back up and running fast.

NACL’s relationships with contractors enable it to provide rapid response, no matter the issue. NACL has contractors from the Mid-Atlantic to the Gulf Coast who are highly experienced with the challenges brought by tropical storms and hurricanes. No matter the location, size or complexity, NACL’s contractors are capable of handling any emergency at your facility.

When you are in the path of a tropical storm or hurricane, the last thing you want to worry about is whether you have chosen the right contractor. Let NACL help make that connection for you. Call (844) 500- LINK [5465] to speak to your local customer solutions adviser and for a better way to find a great contractor.

In preparation of hurricane season, Par-Fab Companies’ 24-hour emergency services and safety teams assess, monitor and anticipate the need to readily mobilize manpower and resources to quickly spring into action when disaster hits. ParFab provides turnkey construction, specialty welding, fabrication and turnaround services to safely expedite and ensure customers return to full operation with minimized plant downtime. Through its ongoing day-to-day operational relationships with customers; its strategically located satellite offices in Geismar, Louisiana; Port Arthur and Baytown, Texas; and its centrally located fabrication facilities in Inola, Oklahoma; Par-Fab is able to serve its customers on a local level and provide disaster-related solutions at a moment’s notice.

Safeguarding a facility’s electrical power system is one of the most important priorities during hurricane season. Power Storage Solutions is the premier stationary service provider and a leading provider for consumers wondering where to buy industrial energy storage and DC power solutions. Power Storage Solutions is proud to offer innovative and simple power solutions to protect businesses during hurricane season and inclement weather. Some of its most popular services for businesses that are preparing for hurricane season include site audits and preparation planning, emergency response, stocking key products, preventive maintenance programs, and system load tests. If you do have issues, Power Storage Solutions has you covered with temporary batteries, chargers and UPS systems. Power Storage Solutions can help you stay ahead of every storm.

Pro-Surve is ready to respond and support the energy infrastructure post-disaster, providing personnel to inspect and test your critical assets. Pro-Surve’s integrated staff of engineering, inspection and testing personnel can evaluate your assets while you manage a successful restart. Strategically located on the Gulf Coast, Pro-Surve is poised for rapid response, owning a large inventory of test equipment to avoid waiting on vendors. Pro-Surve can facilitate, supervise and provide services from cleaning to heavy mechanical services.

Additionally, Pro-Surve’s 0.00 TRIR illustrates its continual commitment to safety within the company culture. Contact Pro-Surve for reliable inspection and testing services to assist you with a successful startup after an emergency.

Rain for Rent is your partner for liquid-handling solutions in a time of crisis. The company is available for contingency planning and emergency response agreements to ensure that the pumping, storage, and filtration equipment and crew required for your site can stand ready for rollout 24/7. With 13 locations throughout the Gulf Coast and East Coast regions, Rain for Rent has the equipment and experienced staff available locally to provide your site with the emergency response equipment you need to pump, store and filter water.

With Satellite Shelters Inc., you don’t have to worry about a lack of safe, quality space in your disaster recovery plan. Get peace of mind with simplified modular space solutions. In the event of damage to or loss of your existing building, rest assured that Satellite’s local experts have your back. Satellite can help your refinery get back up and running quickly and safely with space solutions that work as administrative offices, cafeterias, guard shacks or training rooms. If you need to rebuild, renovate or find a custom solution that is the best fit, Satellite is with you every step of the way. With Satellite’s design-build services and specialty products such as furniture and office equipment, the transition to your new space — no matter what you choose — will be effortless.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is projected to be above-normal, posing a threat to many industries and the safety of workers who face arc flash and flash fire hazards on the job. Qualified service providers like Tyndale can assist by ensuring your workers’ rainwear meets applicable standards and by taking on the burden of collecting employee orders, enforcing spend and creating an OSHA audit trail at the employee level. Tyndale distributes protective rainwear so you can focus on keeping the country running during the hurricane season. Ask yourself, “How can I protect my workers?” and order your rainwear today.

Vallen is a go-to solutions partner that can offer both the products and safety services you need to get your facility operating during weather-related emergencies. Vallen has a full rental fleet covering breathing air, gas detection and on-site product stores to help you get your operations back on line. The company’s on-site solutions, like Vallen Vault, bring the items to your facility with 24/7 access. In addition, Vallen has thousands of products in stock at its Houston distribution center in categories such as power generation, safety/PPE, tools, cleaners and maintenance supplies to get you your supplies when you need them.

Ward Vessel & Exchanger Field Service Group is in the unique position to provide emergency response with specialty on-site services while maintaining highly engineered solutions when there is a process upset involving pressure equipment such as ASME pressure vessels, API tanks, and shell and tube heat exchangers. Ward has one-of-a-kind deployment to ensure the quickest possible response to repair damage created by weather disasters.

Wood utilizes its Employee Resource Center (ERC) to track personnel and communicate. It is both a web-based and an app-based tool that hosts mass text and communication capabilities. Following a severe storm, Wood has a process for reaching out to all employees to check on them, their families and their properties, which is tracked and held within the team’s database. They then coordinate with clients and set up transport to get everyone back to work, and for those who cannot return due to various scenarios, they keep a list of active and ready employees to send out in their place. Wood also has safety alerts that go out from the ERC to employees to ensure sites are safe to return to, and processes and procedures for bringing facilities back on line are being implemented. Wood then supports clients with additional required personnel, if needed, to provide added support or coverage when their direct employees are unable to return to work for regularly scheduled shifts.

Woven Metal Products (WMP) is prepared to help your plant during an emergency or crisis. WMP specializes in fabricating both replacement and custom process internals for plant reactors, towers and pressure vessels, including mass transfer and separation products. With its state-of-the-art fabrication facility near Houston, WMP’s team is positioned for quick, on-demand turnaround times for all general fabrication needs. While other companies may outsource parts of a job, WMP does the majority of work in-house, allowing for control of fabrication time and other variables more closely. If you find yourself in a crisis situation and need internals for getting a reactor or tower back up and running, the WMP team is ready to serve you.

Flare pilots are exposed to all kinds of extremes — temperature, operating conditions, environmental conditions, hurricanes and more. Zeeco goes to extreme lengths to engineer and manufacture its HSLF pilots to withstand those extremes so your flare system can stay in service. Ask Zeeco’s customers in the eye of the storm and they’ll tell you the ZEECO® HSLF pilot was the only flare pilot to operate continuously when their facilities were directly hit by Hurricanes Ike and Rita.

The HSLF pilot has been proven to with- stand hurricane-force winds of more than 170 mph at Zeeco’s Combustion Research and Test Facility and has been third-party certified to API 537 standards. Built to handle various operating scenarios, the HSLF flare pilot can fire on a variety of hydrocarbon fuel gas compositions, including butane, ethylene, hydrogen and propane, low-BTU gases, or any combination of these fuels.