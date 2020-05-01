A conversation with Tim Lampard of Performance Contracting Inc.

Serving as regional manager of Performance Contracting Inc.'s (PCI's) industrial operations, Tim Lampard has fully embraced the company's entrepreneurial spirit, a core value on which PCI thrives. As a result of that mindset, PCI expects annual revenues to exceed $2 billion in the next few years. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Lampard to learn more about his background and leadership approach.

Tim Lampard, Regional Manager – Industrial Operations, Performance Contracting Inc.

Q: What led to your position at PCI?

A: I joined PCI in 2000 as an industrial insulation estimator. Over the next 20 years, I was fortunate to spend time working with our Houston team to expand our business into scaffolding, coatings and industrial cleaning equipment. This experience led to a role as general manager for our Houston branch and subsequently as regional manager over our Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast operations.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: People are both the most important and most challenging part of my job. Business activity brings the opportunity to meaningfully invest in the lives of our people through training, mentoring and compensation. This investment in the people around us can strengthen relationships and prove life-changing both personally and professionally. In my perspective, a leader has the responsibility to think of and treat others as equals and work only to bring them good and not harm.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: People are complex, and there isn't one solution that works in every situation. I've found investing time is critical. In the whirlwind of our daily activities and responsibilities, this can also prove to be our greatest challenge. However, the investment in people is worth it. Nothing provides a deeper, longer-lasting level of satisfaction than knowing you have positively impacted the life of another person. Business activity will uniquely test the heart of a leader. There is the potential for both great encouragement and great abuse.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce?

A: As the economy expands and our workforce ages, finding qualified people at all levels is a struggle. Access to trained and skilled craft professionals is one of the greatest challenges our industry is facing. PCI is addressing this issue by partnering with organizations such as the Central South Carpenters Regional Council to utilize tested training programs even in merit shop-type markets. Our helpers and apprentices have real opportunities to participate in three-year training programs with market-competitive, regular pay increases.

Our skilled craft professionals are encouraged to participate in 40 hours of continuing craft education annually. Our supervisors have access to the same continuing education opportunities and are additionally provided with "stretch assignments" designed to enhance their career paths.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I have a great passion for mission and charity work - so much so that I've continued to invest in this area of my education and have made over 20 trips overseas during my career. Most of these have been arranged through an organization called Christian Business International, where I continue to serve on the board. Through this organization, we have been able to help people start dozens of small businesses in other parts of the world. The business experience I've gained at PCI has been very beneficial to this end.

