C&C Forest Products invests over $21M to rebuild Coushatta Sawmill

C&C Forest Products announced it is investing over $21 million to rebuild its Coushatta sawmill following a 2025 fire, repositioning the facility as a more efficient, cost-competitive specialty lumber and timber operation.

The company is expected to create 77 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $65,260, which is 34% above the average Red River Parish wage, while retaining 27 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 256 indirect new jobs, for a total of 333 potential new job opportunities in the Northwest Region.

× Key points on C.C. Forest Products’ Coushatta sawmill rebuild Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Facility Reconstruction C.C. Forest Products is rebuilding its sawmill in Coushatta, Louisiana, following a major fire, restoring a critical manufacturing asset for the region’s forestry industry. Modernization Efforts The rebuilt facility will incorporate upgraded equipment and operational improvements designed to enhance production efficiency, reliability and long-term competitiveness. Economic Impact The project supports local employment and strengthens Louisiana’s timber supply chain, helping maintain demand for regional wood products and forestry resources.

“C&C Forest Products’ investment in Coushatta reflects the continued growth of Louisiana’s agribusiness industry, with companies modernizing operations and expanding into specialty production,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By rebuilding this facility, the company is creating high-quality jobs while adding new capacity that strengthens Louisiana’s position in the timber industry.”

The project will reconfigure the existing facility at 306 Wilkinson St. with updated equipment and improved site layout to support more efficient production. Once complete, the rebuilt sawmill will focus on specialty lumber and timbers and will be capable of producing up to 90 million board feet annually, enhancing the company’s ability to serve regional and national markets.

“C&C Forest Products is pleased to partner with Louisiana Economic Development and the Coushatta community in rebuilding and modernizing our sawmill,” C&C Forest Products CEO Jim Langdale said. “This investment reflects our commitment to the region’s timber industry and the skilled workforce that make operations like this possible. We appreciate the state’s support and look forward to creating new opportunities for growth and jobs in Red River Parish.”

C&C Forest Products operates sawmills in Louisiana and Arkansas, with Coushatta serving as a key location in the company’s manufacturing network. The company has continued investing in its operations to expand production capacity and support more specialized manufacturing.

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“This project demonstrates the resilience and long-term commitment of Coushatta Forest Products to both the Town of Coushatta, Red River Parish and Northwest Louisiana. Rather than stepping away after a devastating fire, the company chose to rebuild, modernize and expand its operations — retaining 27 existing jobs, creating 77 new opportunities and investing more than $21 million into the region’s future,” President and CEO of NLEP Justyn Dixon said. “This investment strengthens the local economy, supports families and reinforces Northwest Louisiana’s position as a competitive hub for the forest products industry.”

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2026, with the facility anticipated to begin sales in the first quarter of 2027.