A conversation with Rick St. Laurent of Aegion Energy Services

Aegion Energy Services, part of Aegion Corp., provides cost-effective maintenance, turnaround and construction services at refineries, petrochemical and other industrial facilities on the West Coast.

Rick St. Laurent, President, Aegion Energy Services

AllSafe, Brinderson and Schultz all make up the Aegion Energy Services brand.

With 35 years of experience working in the industry, including leadership positions at Valero Energy Corp., Rick St. Laurent was the man chosen to lead Aegion Energy Services. Before his career started, St. Laurent earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in engineering and construction management from California State University - Long Beach.

BIC Magazine recently spoke with St. Laurent about his journey to leading Aegion Energy Services and what qualities he feels are most important to his role as a leader.

Q: What led to your position at Aegion Energy Services?

A: I made my decision to join Aegion Energy Services while discussing the company's vision and business strategy with Aegion Corp. CEO Chuck Gordon and my predecessor, Gary Wilson. They had a clear understanding of the West Coast market, an eagerness to take on challenging projects and a commitment to investing in the growth of the company.

I have been very fortunate to be part of some great companies and work with some of the best people in the industry in my 35 years on the West Coast. Having held leadership positions in engineering, capital construction, maintenance and turnarounds with Valero Energy Corp., I had a good perspective on the qualities that make a company a valued industrial maintenance business partner, and I was eager to work with Chuck and Gary to be that company and enhance value to Aegion's West Coast clients.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: The most important aspects of my role are developing and growing people, and building strong processes and discipline while focusing on strategic opportunities to expand the business. Building a thriving company that exceeds clients' expectations requires a relentless pursuit of and commitment to developing the best talent and practices.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: We are focused on growth in new markets as well as the expansion of our business within our core market. With that said, we are doing so while operating within a strategy that never compromises our existing business and the safe, quality services our clients expect. We recently opened an office in Salt Lake City and within months, we were awarded long-term contracts with major refiners in Salt Lake City and Billings, Montana.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "Well done is always better than well said."

During my 21-year career at Valero Energy Corp. where I had responsibility over engineering, capital construction, turnarounds and maintenance, I heard promises of exceptional service and outstanding results that fell short of expectations on many occasions. At Aegion Energy Services, we are working hard to be a trusted business partner that delivers as promised and never takes anything for granted, with an understanding that we need to earn our business each and every day.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I grew up in Maine and have enjoyed playing ice hockey since a very young age. In fact, I still play in a competitive men's league every week. It has been a great way to stay physically fit and mentally sharp, while maintaining close friendships and competing in a sport that I love.

For more information, visit www.aegion.com or call (714) 450-2845.