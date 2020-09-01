A conversation with Mike Lassas of Proco Products Inc.

Over the course of his 20-plus years with Proco Products Inc., President and CEO Mike Lassas has learned a thing or two about leadership and business success in a competitive industry. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Lassas to discuss his career progression and how he plans to lead Proco with an innovation-focused mindset.

Mike Lassas, President, CEO, Proco Products Inc.

Q: What led to your position at Proco Products?

A: I started at Proco in 1997 as a customer service representative, learning the products and their intended applications. My days were spent on the phone with distributors, contractors and the occasional engineer, offering solutions to their piping issues. In 2000, I was promoted to assistant marketing/advertising manager and was responsible for implementing the advertising program and direct marketing pieces. This is where I got my first taste of traveling and meeting customers face-to-face. As a "social creature," I thrived on meeting our clients, developing lasting relationships and solving on-the-spot issues.

I assumed regional sales manager duties in 2002, working directly with our manufacturer's representatives in their respective territories and making calls to distributors, mechanical contractors and engineers. In 2009, I bought into the company and became vice president - Administration, overseeing our admin staff and IT responsibilities. Upon Ed Marchese's retirement as CEO in 2019, I was voted in by the board of directors to assume the day-to-day leadership of Proco.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Proco is unique in the sense that we already cover the vast array of markets that utilize rubber expansion joints, including power/process, water/wastewater, HVAC, food processing, mining and other industrial markets. We are always looking for ways we can improve or bring more value to all these markets. We're constantly looking forward and anticipating what will be required to keep our value up in the market. In our business, companies that fail to adapt and expand become stagnant sales entities and begin to lose their value to the market.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: I like to let every single employee know he or she is important to Proco's success. I never know where the next great idea or contribution to our process is going to come from. In my opinion, great leaders come from humble beginnings, so put your pride aside, listen to each and every employee, and rely on their expertise.

Q: If you could have any other job or work in any other industry, what would it be?

A: To be honest, I can't see myself working in any other industry. I always tell people that in my 25-year-long career, I can count on one hand the number of days I have woken up and regretted having to go to work. I have met many great people along the way and made lifelong friends. However, if you were to force me to pick another industry, I would open a coffee shop and invite folks to come in, sit down and have a chat.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: It will always be instilled in every Proco employee that we want your best from "8 to 5," and your family gets the rest. At the end of a long day, I have the commute to switch my brain from work to home, and that helps. My family understands my commitment and passion for what I do, and "balance" is the keyword.

