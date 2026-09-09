Google commits $15B to AI infrastructure, signs 22-year nuclear power deal

Google is deepening its commitment to Finland with a $15 billion investment in digital infrastructure, clean energy and local partnerships.

This investment will support thousands of jobs and help fund regional environmental projects across the country.

Powering growth and local jobs

Throughout its 15-year history in Hamina, Google has supported more than 40 social and community organizations in Hamina while pioneering environmental initiatives such as a seawater-based cooling system and offsite heat recovery distribution to local homes and businesses. From 2023 to 2025 alone, Google’s presence in Hamina supported an ecosystem of more than 600 Finnish suppliers across construction, operations, and network fiber that has created a multiplier effect for the economy. The Hamina data center currently supports a variety of jobs, from computer technicians to electrical and mechanical engineers, to security staff, to catering, to facilities management, and more.

The announcement in Europe will provide a significant boost to the Finnish economy. During the initial construction phase in 2027 and 2028, over 37,000 jobs nationwide will be supported and will contribute over $4 billion annually to Finland’s GDP. Once fully operational, the new facilities will support thousands of permanent jobs, ranging from engineers to security and catering staff.

Google is also investing $36 million into local communities.

In Hamina, Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala over the next four years to support education and economic growth. This includes teaming up with local colleges to offer AI upskilling programs for more than 4,400 workers and creating new training opportunities for 100 Finnish students for future data center careers.

Investing in clean energy and nature

As Google grows, they are partnering on a portfolio of solutions that are aligned with our commitments to keep energy affordable for consumers and invest in clean energy.

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

Google is taking steps to further support Finland’s grid by signing a 22-year agreement to support the life extension of the Loviisa nuclear power plant, adding new onshore wind capacity, and contracting for a new 94-megawatt battery system to help stabilize prices during cold, windless periods.