Amazon data center plans advance near Boling, Texas

New filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) are providing a clearer picture of the proposed Amazon data center development planned for the Boling area.

Four separate project registrations were filed, for Project Eagle, listing Amazon Data Services, Inc. as the owner. The filings identify four individual data center buildings, labeled Buildings A through D, to be constructed on Eaglewood Road in Wharton County, 60 miles southwest of Houston.

According to the state records, each building is listed at 189,060 square feet with an estimated construction cost of $300 million. Combined, the four buildings represent approximately 756,240 square feet of building space and an estimated $1.2 billion in construction costs.

The proposed campus is planned on approximately 2,700 acres near FM 1301 and FM 442. If completed as proposed, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) campus is expected to become the largest data center campus in Texas. While the four buildings currently registered would occupy less than one percent of the overall property, the size of the site leaves significant room for supporting infrastructure and potential future phases of development.

More on this story at Wharton Post.