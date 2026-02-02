How localized power and data centers are reshaping energy infrastructure

×

Jeremy Osterberger talks with Whitney Strickland, CEO of TF Companies, to discuss how data centers are driving new approaches to power generation, including onsite plants, microgrids and emerging nuclear concepts.

Whitney also shares insight into TF Companies’ work across power, refining and petrochemicals, highlighting projects involving reverse osmosis systems and legacy boiler revamps. The conversation explores how refineries could integrate new technologies and rethink energy use as industrial demands continue to evolve.