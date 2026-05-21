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VPPPA Region VI Conference
Lori Dominy, Tom Mitcham and Shane Bruce of Hunter visit with Tyler Milton of TotalEnergies.
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Hunter Verm, right, and Don Owens, left, of HASC visit with Valero’s Kevin Jeans about gate-check screening capabilities.
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Sam Dobbs of GlenGuard educated Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance and Josh Peres of CHS McPherson Refinery about managed flame-resistant uniform programs.
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BIC Alliance’s Nik Joe, far right, visits with Tim Burke, Ashton Behne and Chris Curry of Magid about its recent editorial on choosing flame-resistant gloves.
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Networking at the show are, from left, Steve Mata of DuPont, Nik Joe of BIC Alliance, John Wolken and Jared Dominy of Total Safety, and Leroy Smith of American Flow Control.
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Thomas Brinsko and Nik Joe of BIC Alliance.