Elliot Snell of Covestro speaks at the Maximizing productivity and reliability in maintenance and turnarounds panel at The PRIME Expo 2024.

Tami Glasper of Air Products speaks on work process for maintenance, operations, and turnarounds at the Maximizing productivity and reliability in maintenance and turnarounds panel at The PRIME Expo 2024.

Guests line up for their free lunch sponsored by AAIT/Technocraft, Techmar, Standard Constructors, A&B Labs and Industrial Cooling Tower at The PRIME Expo 2024.

Lodge Lumber shows off its innovative solutions at The PRIME Expo 2024.

INTEGRA shows off its innovative solutions at The PRIME Expo 2024.

Flexitallic shows off its innovative solutions at The PRIME Expo 2024.

Guests pose at the Blast Resource Group booth at The PRIME Expo 2024.

All smiles while networking at The PRIME Expo 2024.

Owner Operators get up close look at the latest solutions in the industry at The PRIME Expo 2024.

The NHA ice cream break was a hit at The PRIME Expo 2024.

Aaron Stryk of ExxonMobil, Holly Kurth of EHCMA, Tifanie Steele of Chevron, Scott Tanley of Kent, Sharon Hulgan of Dow, Scott Halbrooks of OxyChem and Christina Penrose of Lubrizol, prepare for the EHCMA industry Panel at The PRIME Expo 2024.

