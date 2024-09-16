1 of 22
TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off
Kimberly Haas of ExxonMobil, Danny Forest of American Chemistry Council and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
2 of 22
Frank Celli, Russell Carter of Bohler, Katie Celli of Industrial Safety Training Council, Shandi Conner of ABC Southeast Texas Chapter and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
3 of 22
Philip Renfrow, Hannah Waller, Taylor Lawson, Jarrod McFee all of International Cooling Tower and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
4 of 22
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Sabrina Schwertner of Texas Chemistry Council in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
5 of 22
Eric Linder of Ironclad Environmental Solutions, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Megan Connally of Chaparral, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Amy Rouse of Turner Industries, LeAnn Vahl of HASC and Bailey Simpson of BIC Alliance enjoy the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
6 of 22
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance, Megan Connally of Chaparral, Nate Nelson of Blast Resource Group, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Amy Rouse of Turner Industries, and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance enjoy the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
7 of 22
Leslie Ordonez of BrandSafway, Tony Wood of LyondellBasell, Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
8 of 22
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance with Hailey McCoun, Hunter Verm, Alex Alvarez, Marissa Myers, Pamela Johnson and Nina LeBlanc of HASC in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
9 of 22
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance catching up with Jay Culver, Jeff Pearce of San Jacinto College CPET, Rodney Friery of Bendco, John Collins and Elliott Lander of ATR, and Zack White of Bendco in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
10 of 22
Paula Lerash of TCC, Richard Bass of Kuraray, Josh Wadja of Crawford Electric, Kimberly Haas of ExxonMobil, Hector Rivero or TCC, Marissa Myers of HASC, and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance enjoying time together in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
11 of 22
Nina LeBlanc of HASC, Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance hanging out in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
12 of 22
Monica Beynaerts of Coastal Ice with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Willie Wells of IBR, Thomas Schoenbein City of Pasadena, Elizabeth Wells of USES, and Richard Bass of Kuraray having fun just outside the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
13 of 22
Richard Bass of Kuraray, Tony Wood of LyondellBasell, Willie Wells of IBR and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance catch up outside the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
14 of 22
Melissa Thompson of Nance International, Payton Gale of Sheffield Supply & Equipment, Shallon Barboza of BIC Alliance and Melissa Wolkenhauer connect in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
15 of 22
Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Leslie Ordonez of BrandSafway, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance enjoy the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
16 of 22
Mark Lord of City Electric Supply, Mark Bookmeyer of LyondellBasell and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance enjoy the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
17 of 22
Jeff Cline of Rain for Rent and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance visit in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
18 of 22
Donna LeDoux of Tier 1 Integrity, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance visit in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
19 of 22
Sharon Hulgan of Dow, Dane Brinsko, Chris Pettitt of TF Companies, Mack McBurney of Optimal and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance enjoy the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
20 of 22
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Mark Lord of City Electric Supply and Andre Cory of Air Liquide visit while at the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
21 of 22
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Sabrina Schwertner of TCA and Katie Celli of ISTC connect in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.
22 of 22
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BC Alliance, Donald Fontenot of Aecon and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up in the TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off.