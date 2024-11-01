1 of 12
HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024
Randy Patton of HASC, Sarita Scheufens President of HASC Louisiana, and Russell Klinegardner update Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance on the new addition of HASC Louisiana at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
2 of 12
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance with Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance and Crystal Cedro of HASC at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
3 of 12
Willie Wells of IBR spending some time with Matt Johnson of TF Companies and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
4 of 12
Stephen Hailey and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance catching up with Nina LeBlanc of HASC, Tony Wood of LyondellBasell, Cami Hysler and Marissa Myers of HASC and Drew Ashcraft of Brock Group at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
5 of 12
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance with Willie Wells of IBR, Marissa Myers and Pamela Johnson of HASC, Danny Forrest of American Chemistry Council and LeAnn Vahl of HASC at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
6 of 12
Dillon Martin of BIC Alliance working the camera on a video shoot with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Pamela Johnson of HASC at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
7 of 12
Jeremy Moore of BASF, Jeremy Miller of Repcon, Drew Ashcraft of Brock Group, Richard Bass of Kuraray, MaryJane Mudd of EHCMA, and Russell Klinegardner of HASC discuss The Future of Safety, Driven by Industry at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
8 of 12
Danny Forrest of American Chemistry Council, Nina LeBlanc of HASC and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance catching have a quick talk at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
9 of 12
Crystal Cedro of HASC alongside Jeremy Halling of Evergreen talk safety with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
10 of 12
Holly Kurth of EHCMA, Danny Forrest of American Chemistry Council, Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance, and Hazel Kassu of Sudduth Search discuss industry trends at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
11 of 12
Joann Delao, Robert Dennis, Jeffrey Chark, Gabriel Aguilera network with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.
12 of 12
Hailey McCoun and Alex Alvarez of HASC share their industry knowledge during the networking portion of the HASC Industry Outlook Forum and HASCtoberfest 2024.