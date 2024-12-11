EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024

×

1 of 8

EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024

EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024

Aaron Stryk of ExxonMobil Baytown, Pamela Johnson of HASC, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance and Kimberly Haas of ExxonMobil Baytown enjoy the EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024.

×

2 of 8

IMG_0350.JPG

Richard Bass of Kuraray, Willie Wells of IBR, Pamela Johnson of HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Russell Klinegardner of HASC connect during the EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024.

×

3 of 8

IMG_0351.JPG

Marisela Ramirez of Economic Alliance and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024.

×

4 of 8

IMG_0354.jpg

Kimberly Haas of ExxonMobil Baytown presents Rod Herrick of Covestro with the EHCMA Exceptional Partner Award at the EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024.

×

5 of 8

IMG_0358.jpg

Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College, James Rhame of Pilko and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance catch up at the EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024.

×

6 of 8

IMG_0619.jpg

Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance, Kevin Stafford of LyondellBasell and Preslie Cox of Covestro visit at the EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024.

×

7 of 8

IMG_0621.jpg

Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Mary Jane Mudd of EHCMA and Hector Rivero of Texas Chemistry Council enjoy the EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024.

×

8 of 8

IMG_1439.JPG

Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance, Tifanie Steele with Chevron Pasadena Refinery and MaryJane Mudd with EHCMA during the EHCMA Annual Meeting 2024.

Tags