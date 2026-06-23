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ECHMA Member Breakfast
Bill Bispeck with Success Advisory Group, Mark Bookmyer with LyondellBasell, Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance and MaryJane Mudd with East Harris County Manufacturer’s Association (ECHMA) at the ECHMA Member Breakfast in Pasadena, Texas.
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Chad Carson and Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region present at the ECHMA Member Breakfast in Pasadena, Texas.
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Brendan Sutliff with Health and Safety Council (HASC), Natalia Bien with BIC Alliance, Jennifer Murphy with HASC and Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance at the ECHMA Member Breakfast in Pasadena, Texas.
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Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, MaryJane Mudd with ECHMA and Chad Carson with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region at the ECHMA Member Breakfast in Pasadena, Texas.