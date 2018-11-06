BIC Attends: The 2018 WJTA-IMCA

×

1 of 11

IMG_1314.jpg

Ed Davis and Neil Moffett of HydroChemPSC visit with Jhon Cuthbertson with BIC Alliance and Tommy Nipp and Greg Gonzalez with the Houston Area Safety Council.

×

2 of 11

IMG_1319.jpg

Greg Miller with BIC Alliance visits with Paul Raymond and Pat DeBusk with DeBusk.

×

3 of 11

IMG_1322.jpg

Rick Matteson with Evergreen Industrial, Jhon Cuthbertson with BIC Alliance, Jon Hodges with Evergreen Industrial and Clay Callan of Evergreen Industrial on the floor at WJTA New Orleans.

×

4 of 11

IMG_1345.jpg

CJ Little with SPIR STAR, Greg Miller with BIC Alliance, Christopher Schmitt, Patrick Schlappner and Jerry Carter with SPIR STAR, Jhon Cuthbertson with BIC Alliance and his wife, Laleh out on the town in New Orleans.

×

5 of 11

IMG_1357.jpg

Rainy Kelley and Jhon Cuthbertson with BIC Alliance stand with Mark S. Birenbaum, Peter Wright, Evan Meyers and Becky Huelsing with the WJTA.

×

6 of 11

IMG_1359.jpg

Justin Van Schaik and Tom Wilson with Joe Johnson Equipment, a Federal Signal company, take a look at the various safety products offered by Melissa Slimp with Glove Guard.

×

7 of 11

IMG_4115.jpg

Danny Meredith of Dow Chemical, Terry Gromes Jr of Terydon, Inc visiting with Greg Miller of BIC Alliance in the Terydon, Inc booth.

×

8 of 11

IMG_4124.jpg

Carlos Barajas and Gladys Castillo of Rampint S.A.S, Joost Ballieux and Luis Guerra of Peinemann Equipment visiting with Greg Miller of BIC Alliance in the Peinemann Equipment booth.

×

9 of 11

IMG_4138.jpg

Greg Miller of BIC Alliance visiting with Kerry Siggins of StoneAge.

×

10 of 11

IMG_4141.jpg

Greg Miller of BIC Alliance, Kerry Siggins of StoneAge and Kofi Barkoh of Kaiser Premier all visiting in the StoneAge booth.

×

11 of 11

IMG_4160.jpg

Patrick Schlappner, CJ Little, Christopher Schmitt, Jerry Carter of SPIR STAR all visiting with Rainy Kelley of BIC Alliance.

Tags

Featured White Papers