Bay Area Council, BSA Scouts Honor Golf Challenge

×

Thank you Schafer’s Coastal Bar & Grill (Outriggers) and Ohmstede for feeding our golfers... Pictured from left to right, Janae Ramsey & John Schafer of Schafer’s Coastal Bar & Grill, Johnathon O’Quinn, Jamie Holt and Javier “Bear” Estrada of Ohmstede, and Ellen Fillmore of Schafer’s Coastal Bar & Grill.