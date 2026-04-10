1 of 15
IBR Golf Tournament
Adam Myers with Nouryon and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance network at the IBR Golf Tournament.
2 of 15
Russell Klinegardner and Marissa Myers with HASC take a photo with Jeremy Osteberger with BIC Alliance at the IBR Golf Tournament.
3 of 15
Vicki Lambert with Texas First Bank, Heidi Clark with Paradigm Steel Trading and Haney Robertson with RegionVIPPP participate with the IBR Golf Tournament.
4 of 15
Sydney Wallis, Rodney LeBlanc and Taylor Lawson, all with HASC, enjoy the IBR Golf Tournament.
5 of 15
Luis Aguilar and Tommy Nipp with HASC and Mike Myers with StreamTech network at the IBR Golf Tournament.
6 of 15
Logan Holt, Ryan Alford, Jeff Bliek and Drake Kraemer with Kuraray prepare to play golf at the IBR Golf Tournament.
7 of 15
Justin Weiner with NorthStar Demolition, Jay Wilkins with BASF, Clint Akin with Liberty Flare and Bain McCleney with Cajun Industries enjoy the IBR Golf Tournament.
8 of 15
Nic Morel with Tankworx, Colton Pitkin with Gallant Industrial, Nik Joe and Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance participate in the IBR Golf Tournament.
9 of 15
Diane Herrera, Cassidy Townsend, Michael Bartl and Christian Baeza with Austin Industrial welcome attendees to the Austin Industrial tent at the IBR Golf Tournament.
10 of 15
Doug Sinitiere with Turner Industries, Shanon Griffin with beAed, Amy Rouse, Trina Meekins and Brian Hodges gather for a picture at the IBR Golf Tournament.
11 of 15
Brian Balentine with Marathon, Dustin Brown with Hunter, Alyssa Guidry with BIC Recruiting and Abraham Rodriguez with DSM network at the BIC Alliance tent at the IBR Golf Tournament.
12 of 15
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance (third from left) interviews representatives from Nova Vita Mental Wellness Center.
13 of 15
Kristin Avery and Alyssa Guidry with BIC Alliance, Toby Hooks, Tim Nugent, Terrence Gardner and Adam Myers with Nouryon stop for a photo at the IBR Golf Tournament.
14 of 15
Donnie Martinez, Brady Quarles, Colin Woods and Brendan Brown with DISA stop by the BIC Alliance tent at the IBR Golf Tournament.
15 of 15
Alyssa Guidry and Kristin Avery with BIC Alliance welcome Willie Wells with IBR to the BIC Alliance tent at the IBR Golf Tournament.