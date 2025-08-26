28th Annual Heroes Charity golf tournament and dinner

1 of 24
28th Annual Heroes Charity golf and dinner event
Paul Gregg with Starcon, Troy Bergeron with Turner Industries, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Shane Wilkinson with Turner Industries network at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.
Ben Way with Phillips 66 and Ty Johnson with Sentry Safety gather for a photo.
Lara Swett with AFPM and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.
Art Garcia with Combat Marine Outdoors speaks at The Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.
Art Garcia with Combat Marine Outdoors and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance attend the Heroes Charity Foundation welcome dinner.
Brittany Franklin with Sky High for Kids speaks at the Heroes Charity Foundation welcome dinner.
Members from Combat Marine Outdoors accept a check from the Heroes Charity Foundation.
Members from Sky High for Kids accept a check from the Heroes Charity Foundation.
David Peralta with Diamond Refractory Services and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the Heroes Charity Foundation welcome dinner.
Mark Parsons with Starcon International, Brittany Franklin with Sky High for Kids, Nina LeBlanc, Rodney LeBlanc, and Marissa Myers with Health and Safety Council and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance attend the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas.
Connor Kaple and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Paul Tyree with Mitchell Capital, Mark Parsons with Starcon International and Russell Klinegardner with HASC network at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner in Grapevine, Texas.
Mike Keller, Monique Salbana and Mike Trevino with Valero and Chase Drake with Diamond Refractory Services.
Jeff Warmann with Monroe Energy and Mark Barker with Mission Flares And Combustion welcome attendees to The Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
Robert Lindley and Mark Guzman with Linde Gas & Equipment and Paul Tyree with Mitchel Capital and Heros Charity Foundation.
Larry Webb with Flint Hills Resources, Gordon Robertson and Jasmine Beasley with AFPM network at the tournament.
Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Marissa Myers of HASC, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Nina Leblanc with HASC prepare to play golf at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
Dan Popp, Danielle ReBeau, Tim ReBeau and Alisa Schoppe with Gallop welcome golfers to the Gallop booth.
Troy Bergeron and Doug Sinitiere with Turner Industries, Jimmy Fowler with Hunt Oil Company and Shane Wilkinson with Turner Industries gather for a photo.
Rodney LeBlanc, Nina LeBlanc and Marissa Myers with HASC join Drew Ashcraft with Brock Group for a photo.
Doug Peppers with Monroe Energy, Matt Johnson with TF Companies, Patrick Smith with Colt Group, Jeff Warmann with Monroe Energy attend the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.
Doug Peppers with Monroe Energy, Patrick Smith with Colt Group, Jeff Warmann with Monroe Energy and Matt Johnson with TF Companies enjoy the golf tournament.
Members of Linde Gas & Equipment attend the golf tournament.
KAP welcomes attendees to the Heroes Charity Foundation golf tournament at The Golf Club at Fossil Creek in Fort Worth, Texas.
Addy Thrasher with Woven Metal Products, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance and Robert Lasser with Woven Metal Products.