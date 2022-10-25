1 of 17
AFPM Summit 2022
Drew Ashcraft of Brock, Steve Trickel of BURNCO, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Russel Klinegardner and Luis Aguilar of HASC connect at the Hero’s Charity Golf Tournament sponsored by Job Industrial Services.
Peter Noto of C2C Technical Services catches up with Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting at the Hero’s Charity event Welcome Reception.
Kregg Lunsford of TNT Crane and Rigging joins Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the Hero’s Charity Event in San Antonio, TX.
Paul Tyree of Mitchell Capital, Fritz Kin of Marathon Petroleum, and Presley Hartman of Delek US hang out before the Hero’s Charity Golf Tournament.
Maureen Caspers of Valero teaches an ethics class during the AFPM SUMMIT 2022.
From left to right; Steve Ferguson of ParFab, Scott Tanley of Turner Industries, Richard Krebs of Brand Energy And Infrastructure Services, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance attend the opening reception during The AFPM SUMMIT 2022.
Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance, Jim Woodard of Vapor Point, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Andy Vincent of Analytic Stress Reliving, and Micah Areno of SWAT visit during the reception at The AFPM SUMMIT 2022.
Chris Potter of Bartlett Group and Maria Moynihan of Excel Modular Scaffold, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Peter Noto of C2C.
John Auers of RBN Energy LLC and Chet Thompson of AFPM discuss on stage at AFPM the current US refining demand and capacity.
Tory Alan of Co-Op Refinery Complex Canada reviews virtual reality training technology with Christan Salazar of Honeywell Process Solutions at AFPM Summit 2022.
James Robinson of Woven Metals, Center, welcomes Shawn Mosier of American Refining Group, right, and Axens’ Kyle Zezenski to the AFPM Summit.
From left to right Buddy Tucker and Tami Melhart of Ohmstede, Hilda Ledesma of Total Safety, John Sczesny of Transcend solutions, and Kevin Gary of Total Safety.
Chase Drake of Diamond Refractory Services catches up with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the AFPM Summit.
Michael Goranson of INVISTA, center, discusses digital turnaround management software with Whitney Flora and Daniel Goulet of Mobideo.
Paul Plauche of Turner Industries Mobil Ops, Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance, Valero’s Taryn Wier and Slater Ebeling, attend a hospitality event during the AFPM Summit 2022 with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Left to right: Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance attends the Refining Outlook Session at the AFPM Summit with Jeff Sexton of Marathon, Mike Achacoso of Solomon Associates, and Alan Gelder of Wood Mackenzie.
Buddy Tucker, Pat Pardue, and Tami Melhart of Ohmstede Industrial Services and EMCOR Industrial Services Representatives welcome Attendees to the AFPM Summit.