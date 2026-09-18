2026 NSC Safety Congress & Expo

BIC Attends Photos

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NCS 2026

NCS 2026

Austin McInnis with Alliance Safety Council and Kyle Kindle with BIC Alliance catch up at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo.

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Caleb Churchill, Jeff Conrad, Brandon Iverson, Josh Grant, Abigail Fissore and Sara Clemens with Bulwark FR attend the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2026.

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Kyle Kindle with BIC Alliance is welcomed to the Cintas booth by Adeline Border, Lacy O’Connell, Blair Duckworth and Abigail Kuntz at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2026 in Indianapolis.

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Margaret Gilbert with HASC and Nik Joe with BIC Alliance gather for a photo together at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2026.

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Brendon Brown, Donnie Martinez and Brady Quarles with DISA network with Kyle Kindle with BIC Alliance at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Indianapolis.

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Nik Joe with BIC Alliance (middle) catches up with Rachel Tash and Baylee Tupper with Veriforce at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

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