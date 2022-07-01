HASC: Building Safe Workplaces — Across the Nation and Around the World

For 32 years, the Health and Safety Council (HASC) has been committed to innovation and pioneering solutions for building safe workplaces.

HASC is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that is proud to cultivate an environment that fosters collaboration and employs creativity to best support industry.

HASC offers a broad portfolio of products and services to aid in safety training, secure recordkeeping, and occupational health support that continues to improve and transform offerings to industry. HASC facilitates the various needs of owners/operators and contractors, working closely with the world's premier subject matter experts to deliver customizable, turnkey and general training options, along with occupational health services and industry solutions to serve the needs of industry on its campuses, on job sites and online.

Always striving to stay ahead of the needs of industry, HASC has remained focused on innovation and leveraging technology, seeking new ways to provide best-in-class solutions.

NEW RECIPROCAL ALTERNATIVE TO SAFETY ORIENTATION – SAFETY ESSENTIALS

31-2637253602-62bd2da037a4a.jpg

HASC understands the challenges in today's industry to develop a safe, well trained workforce and is proud to bring Safety Essentials to industry.

INDUSTRY ASKED, HASC LISTENED

For decades, industry has struggled with finding a consistent approach to required process safety management (PSM) compliance training that is not only convenient with flexible delivery options, but also effective. Training has been viewed as a nuisance, sometimes lackluster and outdated. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association, HASC's mission as an innovative leader is to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a proven leader in onboarding and ongoing training, HASC has utilized best practices and leveraged the latest technology to bring a revolutionary new approach to contractor safety orientation with Safety Essentials.

WHAT IS SAFETY ESSENTIALS?

Safety Essentials is a completely online, eLearning (computer-based training) program available at a network of partner safety council locations across the nation and also through live online proctoring. Safety Essentials is accepted by a growing number of reciprocal owners/operators and facilities throughout the country. There has been wide acceptance of the program due in large part to its accessibility, the fresh look at safe work practices, processes and procedures, and because it offers a new way for employees to relate to safety training.

The initial three-hour course is part of a suite of soon-to-come expanded reciprocal programs that build a framework for efficiently training workers. The suite will encompass future refresher courses and reach far beyond the basics, with a general course library and more. This program reduces redundant training that results in decreased training costs and a higher comprehension of key concepts.

Safety Essentials provides a standardized, buildable approach to OSHA's PSM compliance training requirements, ensuring workers across the nation have access to the same high-quality training. This allows both employers and worksites to have confidence in the knowledge of the individuals on-site, regardless of where or how they received their contractor orientation.

FLEXIBLE DELIVERY AND RECORDKEEPING

Ensuring integrity in the training process is a critical component of recordkeeping and best practices. HASC provides objective third-party verification for training - confirming each individual's identity by capturing a photo, validating it with government-issued identification and monitoring throughout the training completion. Safety Essentials is only available through proctoring at a network of delivery partner safety council locations or through HASC's Live Online Proctoring.

EXCEPTIONAL CONTENT

32-2637253602-62bd2da103a56.jpg

HASC has partnered with subject matter experts in the fields of safety, adult learning theories, instructional design and interaction to build Safety Essentials as a revolutionary new approach to contractor safety orientation. Safety Essentials was developed using the R4 Learner Retention Model as a content framework. Recognizing that adults learn differently than children, the R4 Learner Retention Model utilizes Rigor, Relevancy, Reinforcement and Reflection (R4) to ensure individuals not only receive, but retain critical safety information while performing work.

Utilizing safety experts in conjunction with leading professionals in interactive design ensures the highest-quality training to educate employees. Safety Essentials was created to reach every learner at every level through explainer videos, analogies, interactions and engaging content that addresses complex matters in a way that can be easily remembered and put to use at the jobsite. Additionally, upon completion, trainees will automatically receive various Safety Essentials Practical Application Guides through LINKmobile to provide accurate reference materials. These guides can also be used by site leadership to deliver toolbox talks on key topics covered in the course material.

Safety Essentials reinforces the concept that everyone has a personal investment and responsibility in safety, instilling into them that everyone must do their job in the safest way possible so everyone can go home at the end of the day the same way they came to work.

OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE. ANYTIME. ANYWHERE. – teleSTAT

33-2637253602-62bd2da21e765.jpg

Recognizing that industry needs to ensure workers have access to 24/7 occupational care, regardless of their proximity to HASC's physical locations, and in addition to HASC's fleet of mobile units for on-site services, HASC's teleSTAT telemedicine program provides virtual HIPAA-compliant visits with direct access to HASC's board-certified occupational health providers when and where you need them. This program offers cost-efficient, customizable and scalable solutions with OSHA-knowledgeable providers. teleSTAT allows for early intervention assessments, establishes a primary treating physician, and offers follow-ups in a one-on-one virtual visit with a certified provider, reducing the need to go off-site and expediting any potential diagnosis.

LIVE ONLINE PROCTORING

Expanding on emerging technology has allowed HASC to think outside of the box in ways to deliver training without compromising recordkeeping integrity. Not only has HASC used this opportunity to create an online eLearning course in Safety Essentials, but now there is an option to stream on-demand training from the comfort of your home or the convenience of your office with Live Online Proctoring available for all HASC eLearning courses. All online proctoring is done by HASC employees, offering the same great customer service and proctoring expertise available at all physical locations.

HASC's Live Online Proctoring maintains integrity in the training process. With this process, HASC automatically stores all training records in its database, offers real-time scoring and 24/7 access through LINK. Records are tied to individuals with unique identifiers and live in perpetuity.

LINKmobile

34-2637253602-62bd2da3133bc.jpg

HASC's innovative and intuitive web-based connected-worker interface that provides industry with a single-source solution to verify, track and train personnel is now a mobile application: LINKmobile. The LINKmobile app offers on-the-go, convenient access to employee records, registration of training and occupational health services, and digital badging. In addition, through LINKmobile, owners/operators have access to GateCheck, a secure tool to quickly verify the contractor's identity and compliance with site-entry requirements on a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. Individuals also have access for the first time to their training and occupational health records as well as notifications for upcoming expirations of applicable records.

EXTENDING HASC'S REACH

35-2637253602-62bd2da3d315e.jpg

The Health and Safety Council is committed to spreading its influence and sharing its innovations by extending its presence beyond Houston and the Gulf Coast. Recently, HASC opened new locations for training and occupational health care services in Baytown, Texas City and Port Lavaca (mid-coast), Texas. These expansions are just the beginning of HASC's vision to build safe workplaces across the nation and around the world.

For more information, visit www.hasc.com and www.thesafetyessentials.com.