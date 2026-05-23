Thousands still evacuated amid Orange County toxic chemical leak that could lead to explosion

Evacuations remain in place Saturday due to a 34,000-gallon tank leaking toxic chemicals in Garden Grove.

The leak was reported at the GKN Aerospace facility at 12122 Western Ave. around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st. Orange County Fire Authority crews responded and determined the tank was leaking methyl methacrylate, a volatile and flammable liquid used to make acrylic plastics.

The potential danger of the leak prompted authorities to evacuate roughly 40,000 residents in all areas north of Garden Grove Boulevard, east of Monarch Street, south of Orangewood Avenue and west of Beach Boulevard. Progress on the cleanup led to the evacuation orders being rescinded Thursday night; however, officials reissued them early Friday morning as crews continued monitoring chemical readings near the site.

While authorities at first seemed to get a handle on the incident, it was revealed Friday, May 22nd, that the situation had escalated greatly overnight because crews were not able to fully stabilize the overheating 34,000-gallon tank containing the volatile and highly flammable industrial chemical.

Stay tuned to KTLA.com for the latest.