The proper silica mitigation decreases exposure and costs

Refractory Construction Services (RCS), a leading provider of refractory, mechanical, specialty welding, fireproofing and coatings services to industrial facilities, offers a patented suite of closed-loop, engineered silica mitigation tools that can help keep workers safer and project costs lower.

In compliance with OSHA, RCS offers an innovative, proprietary equipment solution with specific processes that achieve industry-leading results for mitigating crystalline silica in the workplace. RCS has made enhancements to mitigate silica on equipment such as gunite units, mortar mixers, batch mixers, chipping guns, and an air shower for employees once the work is complete. RCS also offers hydro-demolition capabilities to address silica mitigation.

OSHA Standard 29 CFR 19265 requires employers to limit worker exposures to crystalline silica and comply with the permissible exposure limit. Mitigation advancements are critical, as crystalline silica can cause silicosis, lung cancer, kidney disease and other pulmonary issues.

"Workplace safety is paramount at RCS, and we've invested a significant amount of time and capital in this cutting- edge service to ensure we have the best workforce, equipment and safety measures to exceed our customers' expectations," said Chris Lanclos, CEO of RCS. "Silica mitigation not only decreases exposure and costs, but it also increases efficiencies in demolition, surface preparation and reinstallation. It's a major win for everyone."

RCS has engineered patent-protected modifications to its full suite of mixing equipment, including the company's high-production placement rigs, dough type mixers, mortar mixers and high-volume batch mixers.

"Through internally collaborative innovation, we engineered a safer alternative that has reduced crystalline silica exposures in our mixing stations to non-detectable levels," Lanclos said. "Not only are the mixing personnel protected, but those working around our mixing operations are also protected.

"We believe that silica mitigation techniques should be a major consideration when selecting a refractory contractor. Crystalline silica exposure is extremely dangerous. We have engineered a highly effective solution that has no negative impact on productivity."

RCS deployed its first modified equipment in fall 2017 during a multi-furnace turnaround in Oklahoma. Since then, RCS has outfitted its entire fleet of mixing equipment, revised its standard operating procedures and mandated the use of this equipment on all its projects.

"We follow the same safety and process standards on all projects and have a rigorous internal compliance audit procedure that our safety and operations teams follow on every project we perform," Lanclos explained. "Additionally, when we were developing the silica mitigation initiative, we utilized an independent industrial hygienist to monitor our operations.

"As we look for additional ways to improve other aspects of our refractory efforts, we have developed patent-pending technology to remove hexavalent chromium during our high-production anchor installations."

For more information, visit https://refconserv.com or call (281) 335-3633.