ZymeFlow announces strategic collaboration to enhance decontamination services

ZymeFlow announced a strategic collaboration with Contract Resources Pty Ltd (CR), a premier provider of specialized industrial and mechanical services.

This partnership will combine ZymeFlow's chemical solutions with CR's service execution to benefit clients across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. For over 35 years, ZymeFlow has been an industry leader in decontamination, offering innovative chemistries and comprehensive services to ensure the safest and fastest entry into process equipment during turnarounds and emergency outages. Trusted by top refineries and petrochemical facilities worldwide, ZymeFlow is known for its commitment to safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility. Through this collaboration, the two companies will continue to uphold their mission of being "Globally Consistent, Regionally Precise," strengthening their ability to deliver superior results to clients across the region.

ZymeFlow CEO Robert Young stated, "We are excited to work with Mike (Charles) and his team at Contract Resources. We have alignment in our collective organizational values and commitment to our clients and continuous improvement."

For more information, visit zymeflow.com.