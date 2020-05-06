Würth Industry North America to distribute Sika products

Würth Industry North America has signed a national agreement with Sika Corp., a top supplier of specialty chemical products and industrial materials serving construction and industrial markets, including transportation, marine and automotive.

The agreement will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's customers in the commercial transportation and marine markets, as well as the general manufacturing market.

The agreement to distribute Sika's sealing, bonding, damping, reinforcing and protecting solutions complements Würth Industry's strength in providing an expansive product mix as part of its industrial supply chain solutions for OEMs.

