Woven Metal Products awarded by Houston Business Journal

The Houston Business Journal recently named Woven Metal Products (WMP) a winner in the inaugural Family-Owned Business Awards.

Founded in 1967, WMP is a third-generation family-owned business in Alvin, Texas, specializing in reactor and tower internals and custom fabrication for several industries, including energy, petrochemicals, renewables and more.

The award recognizes multigenerational, family-owned businesses that have distinguished themselves with their business accomplishments and contributions to the local community. WMP is one of 68 local, family-owned businesses to receive this distinction.

Richard Hillenburg started WMP more than 50 years ago, focusing on manufacturing wire mesh internals for Dow Chemical. As WMP’s customers’ products and needs changed, Hillenburg evolved the company’s products and approach. He eventually passed the business down to his son Roy, and now Hillenburg’s grandson, Russell Hillenburg, holds the top management position.

